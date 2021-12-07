Triathlon

The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center is hosting a Indoor Ironman Triathlon from Jan. 10 - 30. 

 Photo Courtesy of City of Rock Springs Government Facebook page

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center is kicking off the New Year with fitness and holding an Indoor Ironman Triathlon from Jan. 10 – 30.

Registration has begun and will continue until Jan. 7.

Fees are $25 per entrant and ages will be 15 years old and older.

Distances can be completed at any location, but you must record your times at the recreation center.

For more information call 307-352-1440!

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus