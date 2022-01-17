ROCK SPRINGS — The Red Desert Humane Society is sending out a call for donations to local animal shelters in honor of the late Betty White.

On what would have been White’s 100th birthday, Jan. 17, those in the community are being asked to pick a local rescue or animal shelter to “donate just $5” in honor of the animal activist.

The humane society shared a Facebook post stating that the call for donations has been deemed the #BettyWhiteChallenge and is being participated in nationwide.

According to the New York Post, White was known for being an animal rights activist “devoted to saving endangered species and improving conditions at the Los Angeles Zoo.”

She spent several years doing charity work to better the lives of animals and has even written a book on the matter.

Those wishing to donate to the Red Desert Humane Society can do so through the Facebook post shared on their page only on Jan. 17.

Donations can also be made by sending in checks that are made out to the “Red Desert Humane Society.”

In addition, appointments can be made to go in person to donate by calling the Red Desert Humane Society at 307-362-1636.

