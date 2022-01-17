Red Desert Humane Society encourages community to participate in Betty White Challenge By Caroline Phillips cphillips@rocketminer.com Jan 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Red Desert Humane Society is sending out a call for donations to local animal shelters in honor of the late Betty White. Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips Donations can be made by sending in checks that are made out to the “Red Desert Humane Society.” Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS — The Red Desert Humane Society is sending out a call for donations to local animal shelters in honor of the late Betty White.On what would have been White’s 100th birthday, Jan. 17, those in the community are being asked to pick a local rescue or animal shelter to “donate just $5” in honor of the animal activist.The humane society shared a Facebook post stating that the call for donations has been deemed the #BettyWhiteChallenge and is being participated in nationwide.According to the New York Post, White was known for being an animal rights activist “devoted to saving endangered species and improving conditions at the Los Angeles Zoo.”She spent several years doing charity work to better the lives of animals and has even written a book on the matter.Those wishing to donate to the Red Desert Humane Society can do so through the Facebook post shared on their page only on Jan. 17.Donations can also be made by sending in checks that are made out to the “Red Desert Humane Society.”In addition, appointments can be made to go in person to donate by calling the Red Desert Humane Society at 307-362-1636. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Red Desert Humane Society Humane Society Facebook Ecology Ethics Activist Betty White Challenge Animal Shelter Community Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.