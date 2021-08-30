Red Flag Warning
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Today, Aug. 30, and tomorrow, Aug. 31, will continue to see a warming trend with dry and breezy conditions. Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. today across the south for fire weather zones 277, 278, 279 and 289 due to the gusty winds expected in those areas. 

Tomorrow will see similar conditions with gusty winds across more of the region. No fire weather highlights are currently in effect for tomorrow, but stay tuned for any updates today or tonight. 

Burning is highly discouraged as conditions are favorable for fires to spread rapidly in the areas under Red Flag Warnings.

