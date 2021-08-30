...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT
this evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds may lead to
erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Today, Aug. 30, and tomorrow, Aug. 31, will continue to see a warming trend with dry and breezy conditions. Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. today across the south for fire weather zones 277, 278, 279 and 289 due to the gusty winds expected in those areas.
Tomorrow will see similar conditions with gusty winds across more of the region. No fire weather highlights are currently in effect for tomorrow, but stay tuned for any updates today or tonight.
Burning is highly discouraged as conditions are favorable for fires to spread rapidly in the areas under Red Flag Warnings.