SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A public meeting for information and discussion concerning Sweetwater County’s proposed legislative redistricting changes was held at the Rock Springs City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Redistricting is done to redraw the state legislative district boundaries within a state. As populations change, the number of representatives for the specific area also changes.
This process is done every 10 years.
House District 48 Rep. Clark Stith presented the proposed plan for the redistricting changes.
“In August, the Joint Corporations Committee voted to divide up the state into regions,” Stith said. “Region nine encompasses Sweetwater County and Carbon County, which is divided into six House districts and three Senate seats.
“The challenge for Sweetwater County has always been that we about four and a half districts worth of people. Sweetwater has around 42,000 people. We’ve always had difficulty maintaining our community of interest.”
Stith explained the process of redrawing the district lines and when it’s needed.
“If the district loses population, then the boundaries have to expand to make sure that every district has an average of about 9,600 people,” Stith said.
"Region nine has almost the perfect amount of people to divide up into three state Senate districts. The problem is, the regions in the western part, they’ve got about 72,000 people; which gives them 7.9 House districts. They need at least 983 people to get eight districts."
Stith noted that the proposed plan would have 1,899 residents from Sweetwater County now be in Region 10.
He also said that previously, those who lived in North Rock Springs always had representatives in other counties. With this new redistricting plan, North Rock Springs would move to House 48, Senate District 12. The boundary line would become Foothill Blvd.
Sweetwater County resident Tyler Richardson was present at the meeting and said that he saw a lot of potential in the redistricting plan.
“It’s a chance for the public to have a say in our representatives and I think they presented a great plan,” Richardson said. “I think with some mild adjustments to make other people happy, it’s definitely feasible.”
Stith said that it was important to hold the meeting so members of the community could be kept up to date on the redistricting process.
“We wanted to have at least one public meeting where people from Sweetwater County could voice their input, in case they wanted anything in the plan to be altered or amended.
“I think our districts will be drawn more favorably for both Rock Springs and Green River, so that the state senator and representatives representing the people of Sweetwater County are more likely to be from this county.”
Sweetwater County treasurer Joe Barbuto said that he sees some problems with the way Green River is split up in the proposed plan.
“I understand that a lot of work has gone into the plan and that this is a really difficult puzzle to solve,” Barbuto said. “But at the end of the day, if they’re really advocating hard for Sweetwater County, they just took a big chunk of Green River people and said ‘you go be with Carbon County.’
“That’s not the answer. It’s the middle of Green River. If you live in the older section of town, it looks like under this plan you could end up in the same district as someone living up in Cokeville. There are some wonderful people in Cokeville but I don’t think there’s a lot of common interest between that community and Green River. That would be my biggest concern with this proposed plan.”
Barbuto argued that the redistricting shouldn’t even be done by the legislators.
“That’s my biggest argument for taking this whole plan out of the hands of legislators. Instead, it could be put in the hands of an independent commission who can work on it and who can be objective in their approach,” Barbuto said. “They could do the redistricting that makes sense for the communities, not the people who want to represent the communities.”
The plan for redistricting has to be submitted by Friday, Nov. 5.
For anyone who was not able to be attend the meeting but would still like to voice their comments, questions or concerns, Senate District 12 Senator John Kolb can be reached at john.kolb@wyoleg.gov or at 307-389-7735; House District 48 Representative Clark Stith can be reached at clark.stith2wyoleg.gov or at 307-389-7735.