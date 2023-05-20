ROCK SPRINGS – “I wear red proudly today. A silent way for me to say I remember we are still at war; freedom is worth fighting for. I wear red for everyone to see, I stand for those who keep us free. I pray for those under enemy attack, that they will safely come back.”
Led by the athletes and coaches from the Archie Hay Post 24 Stallions American Legion baseball team, participants and veterans walked through downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, May 20, in recognition of those who are deployed.
About 80 participated in the annual walk, most of them wearing red.
Rock Springs resident Deanne Autry is an auxiliary member at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24. She was preparing her dog, Zeus, for the morning walk.
“I’m pleased with the turn-out,” Autry expressed. “It’s a wonderful event. It’s important to support the veterans.”
According to Ted Young, post commander, R.E.D. stands for “Remember Every Deployed.”
Young was glad to see that the members of the baseball team were able to serve as the color guard.
“We’re trying to get more youth more involved and let them know who we are,” said Young. “They know we support the team, but it’s more than just the sport; it’s about showing them what Americanism means.”
Coach Mike Fornengo agreed, saying that “this is the best thing for them.”
Fornengo added, “We’re happy to be able to participate in this. We all need to be out here.”
Fornengo served in Pearl Harbor as a member of the U.S. Navy. His son held the U.S. Navy flag during the walk.
“I’m really proud of him right now.”
Drivers stopped in the emergency lane to give a nod or salute to those who served.
The American Legion was founded in 1919. It is the nation's largest and most influential veterans service organization. It is made up of nearly 2 million wartime veterans who focus activities on the organization’s Four Pillars: Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Defense, Americanism and Children and Youth.
“The legion is about veterans still serving America,” said Jim James, 2nd vice commander of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24. “Our time with the military may be up, but our oath to the constitution isn’t.”