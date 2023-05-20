ROCK SPRINGS – “I wear red proudly today. A silent way for me to say I remember we are still at war; freedom is worth fighting for. I wear red for everyone to see, I stand for those who keep us free. I pray for those under enemy attack, that they will safely come back.”

Led by the athletes and coaches from the Archie Hay Post 24 Stallions American Legion baseball team, participants and veterans walked through downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, May 20, in recognition of those who are deployed.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus