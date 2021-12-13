ROCK SPRINGS -- Day at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. There will be a wreath laying ceremony at Rest Havens cemetery, 250 Yellowstone Road and Riverview Cemetery in Green River at the same time on the same day.
According to wreathsacrossamerica.org, Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company, in Harrington, Maine, was 12 years old when he won a trip to Washington D.C. It was an unforgettable trip and Arlington National Cemetery made a big impression on him. This experience followed him throughout his life and successful career, reminding him that his good fortune was due, in large part, to the values of this nation and the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
In 1992, Worcester Wreath found themselves with a surplus of wreaths as the holidays were ending. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans. Maine Senator Olympia Snowe helped make arrangements for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.
Soon, James Prout, owner of local trucking company Blue Bird Ranch, Inc., generously provided transportation all the way to Virginia. Volunteers from the local American Legion and VFW Posts gathered with members of the community to decorate each wreath with traditional red, hand-tied bows. Members of the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. helped to organize the wreath-laying, which included a special ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
It wasn’t until 2005 when the annual tribute started to receive national attention. A photo of the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow had circulated around the internet. Thousands of requests poured in from all over the country from people wanting to help with Arlington, to emulate the Arlington project at their national, state and local cemeteries.
According to Dana Cooke, manager of the American Legion, the legion is expecting 350 ceremonial wreaths.
Cooke has been the coordinator for Wreaths Across America for Sweetwater County for the past three years. The last coordinator had moved to a different town.
“We shouldn’t be without it so I took over,” she explained.
Cooke pointed out that the wreaths will be placed on the graves to teach, honor and remember them, no matter what the weather will be like.
“Last year, we did it in the middle of a blizzard. It was cold but it means a lot to us to do this.”
She said that “the purpose is to try to get the wreaths on all the veterans’ grave markers.”
Cooke’s father passed away in 2016. He was laid to rest in the veterans’ section at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
“I miss him a whole lot,” she expressed. “I’d bring him back if I could.
“He is my hero.”
Cooke pointed out that it doesn’t matter where or when veterans have served – they are still our servicemen.
“They have come back with something and it stays with them.”
Most veterans have had long-term effects because of chemical exposure.
“Whether it’s physical or mental, they come back with something and people need to realize that,” Cooke shared. “Many people have no idea what our soldiers have gone or are going through.
“Everyone needs to learn about them.”
Those who would like to purchase a wreath and send it to their desired location can do so through the website, wreathsacrossamerica.org.