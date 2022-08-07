ROCK SPRINGS – The 4-H/FFA awards show took place during Wyoming’s Big Show at the indoor arena on Saturday, August 6.
During the event, 4-H participant Marissa Philpott was awarded the inaugural Eddie Lopez Memorial Scholarship.
ROCK SPRINGS – The 4-H/FFA awards show took place during Wyoming’s Big Show at the indoor arena on Saturday, August 6.
During the event, 4-H participant Marissa Philpott was awarded the inaugural Eddie Lopez Memorial Scholarship.
The late Eddie Lopez was a longtime resident of Sweetwater County. For many years, Lopez has helped out with the different 4-H programs in the county.
Lopez has had such a positive impact on the community that many people of all ages considered him family.
Lopez believed that if young people were involved with 4-H or with other organizations, they would stay out of trouble.
In 2021, during the 33rd annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo in Green River, Lopez was named the Grand Marshall of the rodeo for his commitment to community service.
He passed away on September 12, 2021.
According to his obituary, Lopez was sent to Wyoming when he was only ten years old to work on the Thompson Ranch. He was a sheepherder, farmer and rancher.
He was a truck driver for years. He drove semi-trucks all over and hauled for many companies such as John Bunning Transfer. After his truck driving days, he started his own business, Lopez Hay and Horses and also worked in the oil field at Union Pacific Resources until his retirement.
He was offered a job with Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office as a special deputy just two hours after he retired from UP. Around the same time, he became the Ranger Rider for the Wyoming Grazing Association.
He loved his people and all animals from his cats, cows, pigs, sheep, chicken, dogs, to all of his horses.
“I knew Eddie,” said Philpott. “He was such a huge supporter for the 4-H community.
“I remember him opening the gates and saying ‘Good luck!’ or ‘Great job’ to all of us. He was a good man.”
She added, “I miss him very much; in fact, the whole 4-H community misses him dearly.”
According to Philpott, 4-H teaches responsibility.
“It’s not about winning buckles or being grand champion,” she pointed out. “It’s about being dedicated and creating that bond.”
Not only has she placed in several categories over the years, but she has learned how to respect and take care of her horses.
Philpott was awarded $500 toward her college education. She will be attending Western Wyoming Community College.
“I want to be a history teacher,” she said. “I’m very thankful to receive this scholarship. This will help me out this semester.
“I’ll never forget Eddie.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.