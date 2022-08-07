Marissa Philpott

4-H member Marissa Philpott, left, received the inaugural Eddie Lopez Memorial Scholarship during the Sweetwater County-Daggett County 4-H/FFA awards show at Wyoming's Big Show in Rock Springs on Saturday, August 7. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – The 4-H/FFA awards show took place during Wyoming’s Big Show at the indoor arena on Saturday, August 6.

During the event, 4-H participant Marissa Philpott was awarded the inaugural Eddie Lopez Memorial Scholarship.

