ROCK SPRINGS – The engraving on a particular bench in Bunning Park reads “And the music man plays on eternally.”
On Saturday, July 8, the International Days Committee recognized the late Tony Corona for his contributions to the community. He had a memorial bench dedicated in his name.
Anthony, also known as “Tony,” “TC” and “Papo,” Corona passed away on January 20, 2022. He was a well-known accordion player and a friend to International Day. He enjoyed making music with close friends, whether they were in the same room or by phone.
As friends and family gathered to prepare for the dedication, Corona’s niece, Terri Postma, was getting her guitar out of the case. She said, “I’m a little sad. We’ve played together for many years.”
Postma recalls the family gatherings at the park in Farson after a performance. Corona enjoyed cooking Italian meals.
“He was quite the chef,” she mentioned.
Rudy Paravicini, Corona’s nephew, mentioned that he started playing the accordion when he was nine years old.
“It’s an honor to be here,” said Paravicini. “My uncle played for years in Bunning Park.”
He added that, as a musician, practice is important, but always “play for fun.”
Paravicini’s mother, Antonia, was in attendance, as well.
During the dedication, Joanne Zotti, International Days committee member, told the attendees that she remembers Corona as “a wonderful man.”
“He loved Rock Springs and International Day,” Zotti expressed. “He had a wonderful spirit, and it was an honor to have known him.”
Amy Bernard traveled from Denver to honor “Papo.”
“Papo adopted me almost 40 years ago. He was there for me for everything in my life,” said Bernard as she pointed to a photograph of Corona and her mother. “I feel their presence in this park. Papo loved International Days so much that he said ‘Hey, Amy, did you know that I wrote a song ‘Hail to Rock Springs”?’ We’ve searched the house over and over for those lyrics and we cannot find them.”
She added, “But they will come when they are meant to be.”
Bernard explained that six months after her mother passed away, Corona wanted to go to International Day to play. At the time, he was living in Denver, struggling with health complications due to Parkinson’s Disease.
“He was too weak, and he was sick,” she tearfully recalled. “I told him ‘Papo, you can’t go.’ He said, “But we worked on that list for over a month.’
The day before International Day, he was determined to get into the car and travel to Rock Springs to play at the annual event, but Bernard talked him out of it, saying, “Your spirit will be there.”
Corona called Zotti, crying and apologizing for not being able to play music for the attendees.
“But he’s playing music eternally,” Bernard shared. “And there is a ‘Hail to Rock Springs’ and we will find it.”
Corona went to a national polka festival in Minnesota with fellow accordionist, Rich Kaumo. According to Kaumo, a fan thought Corona was Frank Morocco, one of the most recorded accordionists in the world.
“This lady asked Tony for an autograph, and he just rolled with it and signed the CD,” Kaumo chuckled. “She looked bewildered as she walked away and realized Tony wasn’t Frank.”
Kaumo shared that Corona was hesitant in going to California because he had a fear of being in an earthquake. Corona finally went to California. Soon, he called Kaumo, jokingly accusing him of starting an earthquake.
“I never thought I’d be accused of starting an earthquake,” Kaumo laughed. “We had lots of fun and laughs.”
Kaumo said that he didn’t know he had made a difference in Corona’s life until the day he told him so.
“He said that I encouraged him to play the accordion again,” he said, noting that there were ten years when Corona didn’t play his accordion. “He said that I had inspired him to play for Oktoberfest and since that time, he hadn’t stopped.
“He was something else.”
Corona’s good friend and fellow accordionist, Hank Fernander, called from Minnesota. He played two songs on the phone as he had when they were miles apart.