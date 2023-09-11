ROCK SPRINGS – Community members gathered for the annual Walk the Rock 9/11 Memorial Climb on Monday, Sept. 11, at Western Wyoming Community College.
“On Sept. 11, 2001, the peace of our great nation was shattered. We were under attack. Those of us that witnessed this event will forever remember where we were at that moment as our minds attempted to process what we were seeing and hearing.” - Rob Miller, Rock Springs Fire Department firefighter
Participants began walking down Grant Street at 6:46 a.m., which is the time the first plane impacted the World Trade Center’s North Tower (8:46 a.m. EST). The event was a memorial for those lost on Sept. 11, 2001, including 343 members of the New York City Fire Department.
Crystal and Joshua Bahr moved to Rock Springs two years ago. Joshua served in the military for over 26 years. They participated in the "Walk the Rock" Memorial Climb.
“Because of 9/11, we almost didn’t get married; the military bases were on lockdown to the public,” said Crystal, noting that soldiers weren’t allowed to leave their bases because no one knew where they would need to go. “We finally got married on Sept. 24.”
Crystal shared that Joshua was allowed to leave the day before the wedding, but he had to quickly return the day after the wedding.
Joshua was stationed at Ft. Riley, Kansas, when the nation was under attack.
“I still remember what I was doing when the planes hit,” said Joshua, explaining that he was part of the section called Fire Direction Control and was out in the field. “We got a call saying that a plane had hit the tower. We called back asking, ‘Real world or play world?’ They said, ‘Real world.’”
For a few minutes, Joshua and the others thought it was a “freak accident” due to some sort of mechanical failure.
“By the time the second tower hit, we said, ‘Let’s get ready for war.’”
That night, they were taken out of the field and posted at the gates, according to Joshua.
“Less than 12 hours later, we were at the gates, during a complete fort lockdown, where no one could come in,” he explained. “It was locked and loaded. We were ready to go.”
He added, “After the second plane hit, we were told to watch the skies.”
Two years later, Joshua was in Iraq. During his first deployment, Crystal was waiting for him at home with their daughter, Avery, who had started kindergarten.
“I called my mother in Utah and told her I wanted to come back home,” she said. “My mother said, ‘No, you’re not. No one here is going to understand the kind of emotional stress you’re having through this. Keep her in a community where they understand and support you.’ It was hard for me because I had to hold my emotions back, so I don’t scare my daughter.”
She expressed how supportive her daughter’s school was during those challenging times. Before the children would go home, they would sit in a circle for 30 minutes to talk about their families and their feelings.
“One day, her teacher came out and said, ‘Your daughter made the whole class cry,’” she recalled. “Your daughter said, ‘I know my daddy will come back, but I’m afraid he’s going to come back in a box.’”
She kept her daughter away from televised news coverage on the war because she didn’t want her to keep thinking that her father was one of the injured members of the military.
“How do you explain to your 5-year-old that ‘That’s not your dad, but that’s someone else’s dad?’” she tearfully asked. “I had a neighbor who lost a leg, and it changed his son’s life, so it was tough for our daughter to see that.”
Currently, their daughter is a police officer for the military. She is currently stationed in North Carolina and is airborne certified; in fact, she is one out of the 9% of women who can jump out of a plane, Crystal proudly stated.
“It’s been a long run, but it’s been worth it,” said Crystal.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.