ROCK SPRINGS – Community members gathered for the annual Walk the Rock 9/11 Memorial Climb on Monday, Sept. 11, at Western Wyoming Community College.

“On Sept. 11, 2001, the peace of our great nation was shattered. We were under attack. Those of us that witnessed this event will forever remember where we were at that moment as our minds attempted to process what we were seeing and hearing.” - Rob Miller, Rock Springs Fire Department firefighter

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus