Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Treasurer’s office and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce are announcing the opening of their new “Renewals Only” service.

According to Mark Cowan, county treasurer, this convenience is for license plate renewal stickers only.

