The Sweetwater County Treasurer's office and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce have partnered to offer a renewals only service on Fridays at the chamber office.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Treasurer’s office and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce are announcing the opening of their new “Renewals Only” service.
According to Mark Cowan, county treasurer, this convenience is for license plate renewal stickers only.
They will be open on Fridays only, starting on Friday, April 14, inside the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Dr, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
During the county commissioner’s board meeting on Thursday, April 6, Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld expressed excitement for the renewals only location.
“I think that this partnership is great,” said Schoenfeld. “I think that this is going to be a big benefit to our community.”
Cowan explained that the treasurer’s department had looked at a number of county facilities.
Cowan said, “The chamber really seems to be the right spot.”
He pointed out that there’s a lot of traffic over there and a lot of opportunities for the chamber to advertise events in the county.
Since this location will be for renewal stickers only, all other services will still be handled in the treasurer’s office in Green River, 80 E. Flaming Gorge Way, at this time.
Sweetwater County residents are encouraged to stop by if they need their renewal sticker only.
For questions or more information, call the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s office at 307-872-3720.
