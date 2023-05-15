Tabernacle pic

URIE – As the Old Testament Israelites journeyed in the wilderness for 40 years, they were instructed by God, through Moses, to build a sacred tabernacle as a dwelling place for the Lord. Whenever the children of Israel changed locations, they packed up the tabernacle and moved it to the next camp, where it was reconstructed as a House of the Lord and a reminder of Jesus Christ.

In 2023, a life-sized replica of this ancient tabernacle is journeying to Wyoming (moved by modern trucks and trailers) and will soon be in Urie. The Tabernacle Experience will be open to all, with the goal of teaching about the ancient tabernacle and modern temples to bring people closer to their Savior.

