URIE – As the Old Testament Israelites journeyed in the wilderness for 40 years, they were instructed by God, through Moses, to build a sacred tabernacle as a dwelling place for the Lord. Whenever the children of Israel changed locations, they packed up the tabernacle and moved it to the next camp, where it was reconstructed as a House of the Lord and a reminder of Jesus Christ.
In 2023, a life-sized replica of this ancient tabernacle is journeying to Wyoming (moved by modern trucks and trailers) and will soon be in Urie. The Tabernacle Experience will be open to all, with the goal of teaching about the ancient tabernacle and modern temples to bring people closer to their Savior.
The Tabernacle will be erected in Urie on Wednesday, May 24, at 208 North Hwy. 414. Guided tours will be conducted from Thursday, May 25 to May 30t, every ten minutes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. except Sunday when tours will begin at 1 p.m. More information is available at www.tabernacleutah.com.
The tour consists of an introductory video, then an approximately 35 -minute guided tour through the outdoor tabernacle replica, including stops at the gate, the alter of sacrifice, the laver of water, the holy place, the holy of holies (including a replica of the ark of the covenant), and more. Participants may then finish with a self-guided tour of the visitor's center where they will learn more about ancient and modern tabernacles and temples.
On Wednesday, May 31, the Tabernacle will be taken down and will travel by trucks and trailers to Hunter, Utah.
At the end of 2022, after seven months of touring, more than 201,000 people had taken advantage of visiting the full-size replica of the Tabernacle.
Kaye Holman was one of the guests. She said, “It was awesome, and we encourage everyone of all faiths to come and enjoy the blessing of having the tabernacle in our area.”