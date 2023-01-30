...Very cold temperatures continue through Tuesday morning...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
Very cold temperatures will continue today through tomorrow
morning. Wind chill values of 20 to 30 below zero will be common
throughout most of the area again tonight. The coldest
temperatures and wind chill values are expected across lower
elevations of the Wind River and Green River basins.
Take precautions if spending time outside, and make sure to bring warm
clothes if driving.
Representative Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, during the morning session January 13, 2023 in the House Chambers.
CHEYENNE – Representative Clark Stith (HD-48) stands with Wyoming’s business community, nursing homes and hospitals with today’s no vote on H.B.0066 Prohibiting mask, vaccine and testing discrimination. HB0066 represented an irresponsible attempt at government overreach and intrusion into the operations and decision-making of Wyoming’s private sector and medical facilities. The bill failed on third reading by a vote of 29 to 32 and will not move forward.
HB0066 initially banned requirements for any infectious disease vaccine and mask requirements. As amended, it would have prohibited business owners from enacting the COVID-19 vaccine and implementing face mask rules.
“Wyoming’s small businesses are the economic engines of our state,” said Representative Stith. “This bill would have hampered business freedom and allowed the government to insert itself into decisions being made by Wyoming business owners on how to best operate their businesses.”
“It is the Legislature’s responsibility to serve as a steady barrier against government overreach,” said Representative Stith. “HB0066's defeat is a win for liberty and smaller government.”
Beyond imposing state government mandates on Wyoming business owners, HB0066 would have jeopardized hundreds of millions of dollars in federal health care funding for Wyoming’s most vulnerable citizens. During committee testimony before the House Labor Health and Social Services Committee, the medical community raised concerns regarding the bill’s clash with compliance requirements under the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Federal compliance issues could mean CMS may withhold payments to medical providers, nursing homes and medical facilities could be fined with civil monetary penalties, and eventually Wyoming medical facilities could potentially lose the ability to admit patients. If a medical facility maintains compliance with CMS requirements, the facility would have faced fines from the State of Wyoming.
“This bill would have put our medical community in a terrible predicament. Under this legislation, Wyoming stood to lose $847 million dollars in care for Wyoming’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Stith. “That loss of funding would decimate our medical facilities throughout the state. If hospitals and nursing homes maintain CMS requirements, this legislation would impose fines on those establishments.”
Finally, the bill would have raised key constitutionality questions under the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution.
“HB0066 would have endangered and threatened the pillars of Wyoming communities-- our businesses, our nursing homes, and our hospitals,” said Stith. “Although I understand the philosophy behind it, the bill itself could not live in Wyoming’s reality without creating dangerous repercussions for Wyoming’s economy, our most vulnerable citizens, the health care community and our state and her people as a whole.”