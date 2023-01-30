Clark Stith

Representative Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, during the morning session January 13, 2023 in the House Chambers.

 Photo by Michael S Smith

CHEYENNE – Representative Clark Stith (HD-48) stands with Wyoming’s business community, nursing homes and hospitals with today’s no vote on H.B.0066 Prohibiting mask, vaccine and testing discrimination. HB0066 represented an irresponsible attempt at government overreach and intrusion into the operations and decision-making of Wyoming’s private sector and medical facilities. The bill failed on third reading by a vote of 29 to 32 and will not move forward.

HB0066 initially banned requirements for any infectious disease vaccine and mask requirements. As amended, it would have prohibited business owners from enacting the COVID-19 vaccine and implementing face mask rules. 

