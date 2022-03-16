GREEN RIVER – A Rock Springs resident expressed concerns over evictions at the Emerald River Estates, a mobile home community behind the apartments on Monroe Avenue in Green River, at Tuesday’s Green River City Council meeting.
Matthew Johnson spoke on behalf of his mother Melanie Johnson, a tenant residing at Emerald River Estates.
According to Johnson, half of the trailer court is being evicted for no reason.
“The owner’s attorney said it’s because the trailers are too old,” Johnson said.
Johnson mentioned that the laws do not protect tenants who sign a month-to-month lease.
“Everyone talks about how they want people to stay but how can that happen if residents are being neglected?” he asked. “This is not only a financial burden on my mother, me and my brother but it’s been emotionally challenging as well.
“I can only imagine what my mother is going through,” he expressed. “She’s lost her mother about a year ago or so and now she has to deal with this.”
Johnson pointed out that his mother has been living in the same mobile home for 29 years. He admitted that it is not in the best condition to be moved in the first place.
“It’s a real struggle dealing with this madness,” he shared. “Not only did an attorney fail us, but the law failed us.
“And it enrages me even as a disabled veteran that I should have power over that but I don’t.”
According to Shalene Salas, property manager for Emerald River Estates, only one other tenant has received an eviction notice.
Salas also stated that the owners chose to do a renewal of the lease, in hopes of seeing Mrs. Johnson make improvements in her home and on her lot.
“Mrs. Johnson is a hoarder,” Salas revealed.
She went on to explain that there are three broken down vehicles behind her trailer and piles of junk are exposed.
“We’re worried about fire and safety hazards,” said Salas. “Yes, it is a very old trailer but it’s very unkept.
Salas added, “She’s a sweet lady. It’s been hard for me to be the ‘middle person’ and relaying this information to her.”
The property owners are worried about the conditions rather than how old the trailer is, Salas explained.
“She doesn’t think she’s doing anything wrong and she feels attacked, I can see that,” Salas said. “It’s super unfortunate for her but these issues needed to be addressed.
“There are a lot of emotions being in my position and it’s difficult to have that conversation with them,” she shared. “I hope they understand I sympathize with them.
“I’m not the enemy.”
Salas said the cluttering and hoarding matters have been a problem for two years. The other tenant, not hoarding-related, has been given several chances as well.
“Everyone’s safety is the main concern.”
According to WebMD, about 5% of people have a hoarding disorder. Cognitive behavioral therapy and treatment of underlying issues such as ADHD or depression may help.