ROCK SPRINGS – Lack of training and fear are not going to keep one young man from standing up for his country.
Rock Springs resident Oleksandr (Alex) Mikula does not belong to a military branch but he is preparing to go back to Ukraine to help his people.
“I’m absolutely terrified,” said Mikula.
The 24-year-old Rock Springs resident moved to America from Sevastopol, Ukraine, when he was three years old. He still has family who live in Ukraine.
According to Mikula, he is flying from Salt Lake City to Poland. From there, he will take a 13-hour drive across the border into Ukraine.
He will leave the United States by the time he receives his tax refund.
“I am going as a volunteer,” he said. “I will only be gone for a few weeks then I’ll go back again in another few weeks.”
Mikula revealed that Ukraine is currently low on weapons.
“There are thousands of people, even non-residents of Ukraine who are joining the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine.”
He went on to explain that Ukraine is still his homeland. He is determined to defend America and Ukraine against any type of invasion.
“If I run out of bullets, I will use my hands,” he expressed. “Ukraine will never surrender.”
He added, “If they’re shooting at me or at nearby civilians, I will not hesitate to protect them.”
Mikula’s mother doesn’t want him to go to Ukraine but he is still compelled to go.
“Everyday thousands of Ukranian citizens are pleading with the world to help them. Right now, Ukraine is on its own.”
He pointed out that it shouldn’t be about politics.
“It needs to be about doing the right thing. My country should not be sacrificed at anyone’s convenience.”
He pointed out that Vladimir Putin has committed several war crimes.
“They wiped out a nuclear plant and they’ve bombed civilian areas, as well as historical and religious landmarks.”
On March 1, the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial site in Kylv, the capitol of Ukraine, was destroyed by Russian missiles.
“Ukraine isn’t just fighting for freedom and independence, we’re fighting for our very own existence right now,” he pointed out.
“Right now, they’re trying to erase us.”
Putin accused the Ukrainians of being fascist Nazis and claimed that he will “cleanse Ukraine of fascism,” said Mikula.
Mikula expressed his admiration for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine. He noted that Zelenskyy has left the safety of his office to don a bullet proof vest, pick up a rifle and fight alongside of his people.
“When President Biden told him he’d help him evacuate, you know what President Zelenskyy told him?” asked Mikula. “He told him ‘I don’t need a free ride. I need ammunition.’”
“This man is a hero here and abroad,” Mikula expressed. “He is the definition of a true hero.
“President Zelenskyy is the backbone of the Ukranian army.”
Mikula admitted to crying on the way home from work as he thought about the invasion of Ukraine.
“It hurts a lot,” Mikula shared. “These people are being slaughtered and for what? A pipeline?”
“The people in Ukraine need help. We can’t hold out forever. We are fighting as hard as we can.”
“People from 16 to 88 are all fighting,” he said. “It’s mandatory that people 18 to 60 to fight in the army.”
He expressed appreciation for Russian civilians supporting Ukraine.
“There are protests in Russia, like Moscow and St Petersburg, by Russian civilians to stop the war and they’re being arrested.”
Mikula, like many others, rely on Tik Tok for updates from Ukraine since “there are places most news cameras cannot go.”
One video shows an 80-year-old man joining the Ukrainian army, carrying a small suitcase. In the suitcase are two shirts, two pants, a toothbrush and a few sandwiches for lunch.
He stated that he is “doing this for his grandchildren in Ukraine.”
In another video, Russian soldiers started firing upon first responders as they were trying to put the fire out at a nuclear power plant.
In a video, Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, a Ukrainian born representative from Indiana said, “If we don’t stop Putin, he will never stop. He is going to go further. Then we’ll have to send our children to die to fight this.”
Mikula admitted that he is young and inexperienced.
He said, “This isn’t like playing a video game. I don’t know much about war but what I’ve seen and heard, it’s very terrifying.”
“I’m scared to go but the more I see on the news, the more I want to do something to help.”
“I’d like to ask the residents of Rock Springs, Green River and Sweetwater County to stand with Ukraine and support my people however way you can – right now Ukraine needs all the support they can get. Don’t let our existence be distinguished by Vladimir Putin.
"Слава Украины" (Glory to Ukraine!)