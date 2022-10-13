Kristen and kids

Rock Springs resident Kristen Taylor warns drivers to slow down in a residential area with Halloween props in her front yard. Her sons, Harrison, left and Lincoln, right, helped Taylor decorate.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs native Kristen Taylor is trying to do her part in spreading awareness, regarding speeding in her neighborhood by using some Halloween creativity.

Drivers observe a Halloween-themed yard filled with freaky décor, reminding them to slow down on Century Blvd.

