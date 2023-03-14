Reps

Several representatives from the Wyoming Legislature will give an in-person report at Western Wyoming Community College on Thursday, March 16, at 6 p.m. There is no cost to attend.

ROCK SPRINGS -- The 2023 General Session has officially ended and citizens will have the opportunity to have a Q & A with representatives from the Wyoming Legislature.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be facilitating a legislative panel on Thursday, March 16, at 6 p.m. with a report from several Sweetwater County delegates.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus