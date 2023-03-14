Several representatives from the Wyoming Legislature will give an in-person report at Western Wyoming Community College on Thursday, March 16, at 6 p.m. There is no cost to attend.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The 2023 General Session has officially ended and citizens will have the opportunity to have a Q & A with representatives from the Wyoming Legislature.
The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be facilitating a legislative panel on Thursday, March 16, at 6 p.m. with a report from several Sweetwater County delegates.
The legislators will report on the work that they have been doing and answering questions from the public.
The event will be held at Western Wyoming Community College in room 3650 A,B.
Attendees can get to the room by going into the doors to Rushmore Gym and then up the stairs, turn right and then go up another set of stairs, past the restrooms and walk straight into the room.
