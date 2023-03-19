ROCK SPRINGS – A group of state politicians from Sweetwater County were prepared to provide some clarity for attendees during a legislative panel hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 16, at Western Wyoming Community College.
Issues discussed, during the head-to-head meeting, included healthcare, education, per diem and leadership.
Lincoln County resident Laura Taliaferro Pearson aimed several questions to the nine legislators.
According to Pearson, new representatives for the legislature voted to raise their own pay and per diem. She asked the delegates why they would vote to do this.
“This is a public service job,” said Pearson. “It’s not a position to be making money.”
Representative Clark Stith, House District (HD) 48, was the first to answer, saying that the per diem is $109 and “it’s been stuck at that for a very long time.”
He explained, “The change was to make it to a federal per diem, that effects, not just legislators, but effects everyone who works on a board like the board of parole, for example; they’re volunteers - they travel to parole board hearings and such. Hotel rooms in Cheyenne are about $125 to $130 a night. We get a $109 so every day there, I lose money. That’s why I voted for the per diem and raise it to what the federal level is.”
Stith estimates that the federal per diem amount is about $157 or “whatever the federal employees get when they travel.”
From Senate District (SD) 12, Sen. John Kolb, said that even though the per diem isn’t high, he still “likes to represent the people.”
Kolb mentioned that it’s “unreasonable” to say that representatives and senators are making money.
“Who the heck are we going to get to do this?” Kolb asked. “I don’t mind losing a little money.”
Representative Scott Heiner, HD18, said that like Sen. Fred Baldwin, Senate District (SD) 14, he has a very large district and keeps track of what he spends on gas and doesn’t use the full amount. He voted against raising the per diem.
“I signed on for this to be a representative and I knew what the pay was,” said Heiner. “I didn’t get elected to try to raise that pay. I don’t stay in a four-star hotel. We are there to represent our people. We’re not there because we need more money.”
In response to the question about the per diem, Sen. Stacy Jones, SD13, said that a lot of people expressed that they would “love to go into politics, but can’t afford to.”
Jones pointed out that she’s a small business owner and didn’t make any money during her time in Cheyenne.
“I knew that as I was going in, but if you look at all of the legislators, we’re not spring chickens!” she chuckled. “We’re aging. We need to get the younger people in.”
However, according to Jones, no one can get a room for $109, even in Sweetwater County, let alone while they’re going to committee meetings across the state.
“We have to pay for those rooms. You can’t expect people to lose money being a representative or a senator.”
Pearson said that there were several efforts to suspend the rules and bring SF-144, Chloe’s Law, to not only the floor but to the Labor, Health and Social Services committee as well as SF-117, Parental Rights in Education bill. She asked the delegates to explain why they did not support these bills and why they voted against these bills.
In regards to Chloe’s Law, Stith said, “Generally speaking, I think most people don’t want minors to undergo transgender surgery. I think we’re all in agreement about that and that’s how the bill was in its amended form when it went to the House floor.”
“I voted to keep working so we would consider that,” Stith continued. “I very much wanted to vote on that. I very much wanted to get that done. The majority floor leader had the discretion to and did decide (with about four or five bills to go) to stop working on the last day so we didn't get to it.”
Stith stated that the issue is going to come back.
“I don't think the sky is going to fall about that. We’re going to come back and get that done next year,” Stith told Pearson and the attendees.
Representative Cody Wylie, HD 39, had provided answers to Pearson’s questions via email, but insisted on answering again during the public forum. He, too, stated that he voted to keep working, but it was brought down.
“Sometimes, a handful of bills could take hours to get through,” Wylie pointed out. “When it comes to bills like Chloe’s Law, some of those were the last bills. We didn’t vote against these bills. I voted against bringing it out of the drawer.”
He added, “The institution of the way Wyoming governs has been that way since we moved into statehood. I don't want to rip down the system and rebuild it. I, personally, think Wyoming system of government is more efficient than the national system in some cases. I took an oath to defend that, to hold that dear and I intend to do that.”
Wylie also informed the attendees that by the time the representatives and senators receive the bills, some of the bills have been amended so many times that the bill’s initial intent seems to no longer exist.
Wylie added, “When something like that is in front of me, I make a decision ‘Is this worth going through?’ These are heavily weighted decisions that we're making. It's going to affect a lot of people and it could go forth into the future.”
“If it’s not perfect and it comes before me and I don't like it and I think it's been changed to the point where it's not what it was intended to do anyway, I’ll vote against it.
“I wanted to go until we’re finished.”
Tony Niemiec, HD60, mentioned that one of the bills that was “buried” involved child restraint seats and safety on national highways. The bill, according to Niemiec, would have required that “children under the age of three needs to be in a rear-facing seat so that don’t die in a crash.”
“One member of the freedom caucus was against that and they held that up with the majority,” Niemiec revealed. “For 22 days, I was ready to present that, but one member thought that the government shouldn't be telling us how to raise our kids.
“It's simple bills such as this one that will save children's lives and they buried it.”
Niemiec, as a house judiciary committee member, was also preparing to present the School Crosswalks and Pedestrian Crossing bill (SF35), but it was not considered.
“For one person to have that pull was insane,” Niemiec expressed. “Let’s do this stuff for our children.”
Heiner explained that Chloe’s Law would “prohibit mutilation or gender changing surgeries for minor adults.” He noted that this bill passed in other states.
“I'm sorry, but it worked in other states,” said Heiner. “It passed our Senate 25-8. Clark Stith voted to bring that back out, but he was outvoted.”
Heiner said that Chloe’s Law “dropped down to the very bottom of the list.”
“In order to get to it, you have to go through all the other bills, whether good, bad or ugly to get to it,” Heiner said. “We'll bring it up again. It will come again.”
Heiner added that part of his priority list, regarding current issues, since he arrived in Cheyenne, has been property tax relief and “sexualization of our children.”
Heiner said, “The speaker is one man that represents about nine or 10,000 each of us. Why should one man decide what the laws of the state of Wyoming are going to be? That's what's going on; he puts it in the drawer and we don't dare bring it out.”
Heiner mentioned that the parental rights law, which says that “you don’t teach gender identity to third graders or younger” bill was one of the bills that “got stuffed in this drawer.”
Representative Bob Davis, HD47, voted to shut down the session.
“The bills that were left in there were really butchered up,” said Davis. “They’d take a good piece of legislation and tack on amendments. Sometimes they even change the title of the bills.”
Davis added, “We’ve seen through a lot of bad stuff and with that, we should be proud of ourselves.”
Pearson said that there was an amendment to allow a cap on property tax increases that was defeated.
“Why did you vote to defeat this amendment?” she asked. “This was one of the highest priorities of this session.”
Stith informed Pearson and the attendees that senate joint resolution three (SJ-3) will be on the ballot during the November 2024 election season.
“It (SJ-3) creates a separate property classification for residential property,” Stith explained. “Right now, we can't give a property tax break to homeowners without also giving a property tax break to Walmart or Home Depot.”
He added, “That makes it a little difficult because if you lower the tax rate for homeowners, you're lowering it for Walmart and Home Depot. This would allow us to more carefully calibrate it.”
Stith urged attendees to vote ‘yes’ to SJ0003.
He explained that there was an amendment to put a cap on it and that amendment failed. Some of the bills Pearson referred to “didn’t see the light of day because they were kept in the speaker’s drawer," said Stith.
“That's the prerogative of the Speaker of the House,” Stith said. “When it comes to a vote, supporting leadership, typically, I'm going to support the Speaker, not because I necessarily agree with him, but because I think we should have order and not chaos in the House.”
As the battle for answers pressed on, Pearson said that leadership in the House told all non-freedom caucus members to vote against any motion brought by a member of the freedom caucus.
“You were not there voting for us, your constituents,” she told the representatives. “Personally, I am so disgusted with most of our Sweetwater County representation. It was a shameful display of politics at its best.”
Pearson added, “Many times, it didn't seem as though our conservative county was voting conservative. I hope that the public is seeing what goes on down here because it was an eye opener for me. It's no longer about who is your friend or the candidate with a well-known popular name.
“We need representation that will vote for the needs and wants of their constituents, not representation with hidden agendas.”
Stith discussed the leadership in Cheyenne.
“Telling the non-freedom caucus members to not support anything from the freedom caucus members - I know that's not true,” Stith said. “We don't get text messages telling us how to vote. I voted with the freedom caucus when I thought it was the right thing to do. When I thought it was not the right thing to do, I didn’t.
Stith explained to Rocket Miner that during the 2023 session, members of the 'so-called' Freedom Caucus, about 26 of the 62 members, would receive regular text messages telling them how to vote to be in accordance with freedom caucus values.
The Freedom Caucus is an out of state organization that is pumping money into Wyoming politics, according to Stith.
“My job is to represent you and to exercise some independent judgment when I need to about how we keep the state on even keel, how we have our finances on an even keel and how people get the social services they want.”
The issue between the House and the Senate, Kolb pointed out, is “grossly unfair.”
“A lot of the bills that were discussed came out of the Senate and didn’t make it through the House and that’s the process,” he explained.
He said that it was “very unorthodox,” but the abortion bill was pulled out of the drawer because it was “important to a lot of people.”
According to Kolb, if the bill hadn’t included the exceptions for rape and incest, it would have stayed in the drawer.
“That’s a very rare occurrence to override what a committee gets or pull it out of the drawer,” he said. “It’s not easily done and should not be done often.”
During his time in the legislature, Davis discovered the diverse handling of issues when he was looking at the other side from the freedom caucus side.
“It’s just as diverse as the whole state of Wyoming is,” Davis noted. “There are things that occurred in Sweetwater County that the rest of Wyoming doesn’t understand. They don’t even understand what trona does.
“Your legislators have done an outstanding job in representing Wyoming,” Davis expressed.
Sweetwater County resident Laura Pavey asked the delegates several questions as well. She asked them to clarify what “coffee cans” are and how they can help “the little people” be heard regarding education and various issues.
Baldwin said that they have a lot of emotionally controversial bills in labor and health.
“I may have 50 people sitting in front of me to testify, but the agencies go first if it is an issue that involves them. Beyond that, it’s up to the committee chairman. If we let everyone testify for as long as they want, we won’t get through those bills.
“It’s impossible to hear everybody.”
Baldwin added, “Even if you testify on zoom, it’s not the same as testifying in person – it makes a big difference. When someone is sitting ten feet away from me when they’re testifying, it’s a bit more emotional and effective.”
Stith explained that “coffee cans” are referring to names on an account. Any money going to a fund, such as suicide prevention, is considered a “coffee can.”
“There are literally hundreds of these ‘coffee cans’ and the problem with having so many of them is that it can be complicated to follow where the money goes,” Stith said. “There is an effort to reduce them, though.”
Stith said that the data book is online, which describes every account that exists.
Davis told the attendees that if they don’t see action on their demands from their local school boards, tell the legislators.
“We do send money down to the local level so if they’re not responding to you, it might be up to us to start setting up some perimeters out there,” Davis said.
Kolb expressed that the legislators are all different and trying to do a good job.
“I don’t get text messages on how to vote,” said Kolb. “I’m proud of our legislators.”
Sweetwater County resident Jen Baird shared that she had attended the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting recently. Baird said that it was an “eye-opener” and it left a “bad taste” in her mouth. She asked the delegates how they could help parents “get a little more power.”
Baird’s children go to school in Farson.
Heiner said that they’re working on a parental rights education savings account, which is an incentive to get parents more involved.
“It gives the money to the parents to be able to steward the education of their child,” Heiner explained. “If you have a child that's very musically inclined, you can use some of that money for tutoring, for music lessons or if you have a child with autism or mental problems, you can use it for therapy.”
Heiner said that parents would have the opportunity to pick the education that tailors to the child. The Senate passed the bill to start this account, but “it got put in a drawer,” Heiner revealed.
“We're not done with that one,” Heiner shared. “We want to get the parents involved as much as possible.”
Heiner also noted that this will “absolutely not” replace public schools.
“It will provide resources for those who want to be more involved with their children,” he pointed out. “Children need more attention to be successful in life right now. Again, going back to sexualization of children, we have to protect our children.”
After the panel discussion, Rocket Miner asked Pearson what her thoughts were after the delegates answered her questions.
“I just needed to let them know that we’re watching them,” said Pearson. “It’s nice that everything is on zoom now. People who want to take the initiative and know what’s going on over there can do that. That never really happened before.
“Right now, our kids and medical freedoms are huge to me. It could mean life or death.”