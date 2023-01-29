...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 9 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River and Flaming Gorge.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this
afternoon to 9 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
Certified Emergency Response Team (CERT) training courses were held at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28. Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley shows participants how to do a head-to-toe assessment on Rock Springs resident Drake Graham during a demonstration.
ROCK SPRINGS – About 50 participants learned how to recognize, prepare for, respond to and recover from a major emergency or disaster situation during this weekend’s Certified Emergency Response Team (CERT) training courses at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.
The free 20-hour course, which kicked off on Friday, Jan. 27, covered a range of topics in safety, responsibility and effectively helping others during emergencies or natural disasters in the home and in neighborhoods. Participants learned how to describe the types of hazards most likely to affect their homes and communities, how to take steps in preparing themselves for disaster, identify and reduce potential fire hazards in their homes and workplaces and be able to treat individuals for various injuries.
One of the most common challenges, Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley noted is that when people are on the road, most of them don’t keep track of the mile markers they pass. Wamsley said that it’s a good idea to take a mental note of it while traveling.
“You have to be able to give dispatch your location,” Wamsley told the participants. “A lot of people who call for help don’t recall what mile marker they are at. Keep track of the ones you see.”
During the morning workshop on Saturday, Jan. 28, Wamsley spoke about triage and transportation assessment and safety for rescuers and survivors.
“Remember to look at the building and think about whether you want your parents in there,” Wamsley suggested. “If you can’t see the problem, don’t go in there.”
Wamsley reminded the participants to find out how the individual got injured in order to determine whether or not they can be moved.
“It will protect you and the severity of the injury,” he said.
Residents were given an opportunity to participate in demonstrations throughout the course such as a head-to-toe assessment. This includes feeling for blood or fluids coming out of the ear, which can be a sign of spinal cord injury.
“I’m learning a lot,” said Rock Springs resident Anna Ramaj. “My husband, Jeff, wants to go into search and rescue. This is the first step in the process and I’d like to be able to help in any way I can whether it’s handing out bottled water or providing comfort.”
During the head-to-toe assessment demonstration, Wamsley pointed out that an injured person should not be moved unless they need to be away from the source of the injury.
Rock Springs resident Joan Fowler, a retired registered nurse from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, and her husband, Ron, a retired Sweetwater County School District No. 1 educator, teamed up to participate in the CERT training over the weekend.
“This is definitely something we can use our energy and talents to help others,” said Fowler. “This community has been so good to us, as far as providing us with work to take care of our families, that we want to give back.”
David Halter, former Rock Springs city councilman, has been the IT director for the 9-1-1 center for 11 years. He said that he took the course to help his family in an emergency situation.
Emily Covey, governor-appointed homeland security coordinator for Sweetwater County, said that she is “really pleased” with the participation.
“We’d like to bring this in yearly,” said Covey. “It’s just so important to be prepared and to contribute to the community.”
Wamsley said that the course offered participants an opportunity to gain skills for the community.
“It builds a community and reintroduces us to our friends, neighbors and family,” he said. “They can make a difference when emergency services can be overwhelmed. This is a small community that can have large hazards.”