Jim and Drake

Certified Emergency Response Team (CERT) training courses were held at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28. Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley shows participants how to do a head-to-toe assessment on Rock Springs resident Drake Graham during a demonstration.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – About 50 participants learned how to recognize, prepare for, respond to and recover from a major emergency or disaster situation during this weekend’s Certified Emergency Response Team (CERT) training courses at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

The free 20-hour course, which kicked off on Friday, Jan. 27, covered a range of topics in safety, responsibility and effectively helping others during emergencies or natural disasters in the home and in neighborhoods. Participants learned how to describe the types of hazards most likely to affect their homes and communities, how to take steps in preparing themselves for disaster, identify and reduce potential fire hazards in their homes and workplaces and be able to treat individuals for various injuries.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus