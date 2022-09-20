ROCK SPRINGS – A Sweetwater County citizen took the floor, expressing his views about the lack of conservative approaches in Rock Springs during the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Gregory Stocks said that he wasn’t protesting against the gay community or “putting a damper” on the new, local drag theater company, The Starling Company. However, he voiced his concerns regarding age limits to “things children shouldn’t be introduced to.”

