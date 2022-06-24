Law enforcement agencies in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, are currently investigating a double homicide that occurred in Green River late last night. Witnesses have identified the suspect as Douglas Wolf of Green River. Wolf has not been apprehended at this time. However, there is strong evidence Wolf is currently contained by officers of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Springs Police Department in an industrial area North of Rock Springs.
Law Enforcement operations in this area are ongoing. The public is urged to avoid the area from Elk and Yellowstone to Villa Lane north of Rock Springs and to notify the joint dispatch center of any suspicious activity in the area at 307-875-1400.
Officers of the Green River Police Department were initially dispatched to a disturbance in the area of Riverview Drive. Information received by dispatch indicated a subject at that location had pointed a pistol at the reporting party. As officers were responding to that call, a second call of an active shooter at the Embassy Tavern was received. Officers arrived to find two persons dead and one wounded at the Embassy. The wounded person was transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance.
At this time, the investigation indicates the disturbance call on Riverview Dr and the shooting at the Embassy Tavern were related.
Officers from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Springs Police Department responded immediately to assist the Green River Police Department as this situation unfolded. Agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation have assisted throughout the night with the ongoing investigation.
Our deepest condolences go out to those affected by this tragedy.