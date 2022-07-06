ROCK SPRINGS – A resolution to allow a one-cent specific purpose tax to be placed on the 2022 General Election’s ballot in November was approved by the Rock Springs City Council on Tuesday, July 5.
Before the resolution was passed, council Rob Zotti voiced his concern about the material that was being put out in order to educate the public about the proposed tax.
“I still believe that the public is really in the dark about this tax and how it’s different from the last one,” Zotti said.
Rock Springs City councilor Tim Robinson is currently on the specific purpose tax committee and said that he believes that putting out educational materials about the proposed tax is “in the works at several local entities” such as the chambers of commerce, Sweetwater Travel and Tourism and the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition.
Robinson also said that it is still in development.
Additionally, Robinson acknowledged the timing of bringing the proposed tax forward but due to the “troubling times financially” but said that the projects will only get more expensive the longer that they wait.
“All of these projects that we are looking at completing with this income are needed in all of the communities and the prices of them will just continue to skyrocket,” Robinson said. “The longer we wait, the more expensive it’s going to be. Unfortunately, if some of these projects don’t get completed, there will be services people will have to pay more for or they may just be eliminated completely.
“I don’t think that it is good for the long-term future of Sweetwater County, especially when it comes to bringing new businesses, new industry and new residents.”
Rock Springs mayor Tim Kaumo said that the elected officials, city councils and commission are trying to bring the projects attached to the proposed tax before the voters and let them make a decision.
“We’ve heard time and time again, ‘We’ve just voted that tax down. What are they doing now, trying to backdoor this again?'” Kaumo said. “It is not the general-purpose tax. It is very specific.”
In the 6-3 vote that passed the resolution, councilor Zotti is one of the council members that voted against it.
Zotti said that it has been a tough decision for him. He said that he knows that the money is needed but still has issues with it because there still is not a plan concerning how the public will be educated on the proposed tax.
“To me, that is extremely frustrating that we have something as vital as this. I think we lost a lot of trust from the public on the last one. From what I’m hearing from everybody, this is going to be a tough one to pass.”