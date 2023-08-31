Cody Wylie 3

Rep. Cody Wylie, House District 39, and other state delegates are worried that Rocky Mountain Power would ask for more rate hikes. Members of the legislature are “trying to get ahead of that," according to Wylie. 

 Photo by Michael Smith

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting was held at the Eastern Wyoming College campus building in Douglas on Friday, Aug. 25.

One of the pressing topics discussed during the meeting was Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP) proposed rate increase.

