Retirement celebration being held in honor of Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco

May 6, 2022

ROCK SPRINGS -- There will be an open house retirement celebration honoring Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 1-4 p.m.

Pacheco is celebrating 31 years of dedicated service to the city of Rock Springs.

The celebration will be held in the banquet room at Santa Fe Trails, 1635 Elk St. There will be light refreshments served and presentations will be at 2 p.m.