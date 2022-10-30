SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Following the results from the primary election, Island Richards, Robb Slaughter and Keaton West will be the three Sweetwater County Commission candidates listed on the ballot for the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
There are three open positions on the Sweetwater County Commission.
Island Richards
Richards is the president and CEO of Kayar Distributing, Inc., a family-owned corporation that operates Kelly’s Convenience Centers in Sweetwater County.
“Most of what I do on a daily basis is strategic planning and problem solving. Having worked in almost every job in the family business over the years gives me the experience to see the big picture and find solutions that keep us efficient, profitable and always growing,” Richards said.
“A huge part of that is recognizing the talent and capabilities of those around me and encouraging them to use their expertise to the best of their abilities. To be successful, we have to work together,” he said. “I think that will translate well into serving on the board of county commissioners.”
Richards said that strategic planning, problem solving seeing the big picture and being able to “work well with the county’s highly talented and capable staff” is what he feels will make him a good commissioner, if elected.
In addition, Richards also has experience with public service as well as working on other boards.
He spent seven years on the Sweetwater County Planning and Zoning Commission, two of those years as chairman; 10 years on the board of directors for the White Mountain Water and Sewer District, eight of those years as chairman; six years on the board of directors for Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 as treasurer.
Richards also was on the board of directors of the Wyoming Retail Association for around 25 years and was on the board of directors of the Wyoming State Liquor Association for over a decade.
Furthermore, he was also a member of the Sweetwater County Jail Task Force and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee.
“When you put all of that together, I have a lot of experience working with other board members, inside and outside of government, managing organizations and budgets,” Richards said. “I believe that throughout, I’ve been a strong advocate for the employees of the organizations I’ve been involved with and a good, fiscally conservative steward of taxpayer funds; all while fighting for private property rights and individual liberty.”
Robb Slaughter
Slaughter has history and experience with working for the county.
He began working as the chief deputy in the county’s treasurer office in 1988. Slaughter was then appointed treasurer in 1993 and finished out the previous treasurer’s term after she retired.
“I then ran seven terms as treasurer. I retired in July 2021,” Slaughter said. “It was a great career; I had a blast. I worked with and met a lot of great people.”
Slaughter said that the thought of running for commissioner crossed his mind a few times throughout his career. He said that after people around him and his wife encouraged him to run in the upcoming election, he made the decision to do so.
“It’s something that really intrigues me. It’s something that I would really enjoy.”
If elected, Slaughter said that there are specific areas that would be helped with his expertise.
“I think that the commission that we have in place are all good people. I’ve gotten along well with them when I worked with them while in office,” Slaughter said. “I don’t have any problems with them, this is just something that I would like to do.
“My expertise would lie within the budget. I helped do all of the revenues on the budget for 30 years. So, I have an intricate knowledge of all of that. I know where all of the money comes from and where it is spent.”
Slaughter said that if elected, he wants to emphasize how important local taxes are to the county.
“The specific purpose tax has been critical. Over the last 20 years, we’ve collected over $180 million in specific purpose taxes. I refer to it as being probably our strongest tool in the tool box in Sweetwater County for infrastructure projects,” he said. “I see that as being one of the areas that the commission really has to be progressive and proactive in moving forward.
“That’s one of the things, maybe, that I haven’t seen. We tend to react a little bit more. I would like to be a little more proactive moving forward. I’d like to let people know what projects have been done in the past and get the information out quicker to them on what the projects are that we’re working on right now.”
Keaton West
West has around 15 years of experience with serving on various boards and committees.
“I’ve got a passion for giving back and trying to make a difference in the community. I’ve had an enjoyable experience serving on the Rock Springs City Council but it just seems like a lot of the obstacles we’re trying to accomplish are being held up at the county level,” West said. “Decisions aren’t being made on some very important topics and it has been frustrating for us. There are also a lot of executive session discussions that I continue to question. The public deserves to know what is going on, as do our neighboring communities. Transparency and communication are crucial to successful governance and partnerships.
“It has been tough to sit back and watch and I feel like rather than complaining about it, I can try to improve the process by throwing my name in the hat.”
For West, he said that feels that the biggest thing he brings when it comes to being a candidate is experience.
“With my time serving on city council for four years, I understand the process and the current issues we’re faced with. I am also very dedicated,” West said. “I’ve learned a lot but that doesn’t mean I have it all figured out by any means. There's a lot to the job and I enjoy getting to dive into the issues while listening to both sides before making a decision.
“I also bring a background of service to the community and I’ve got a vision of wanting to get things done. Even with the difficult budget constraints on city council, we’ve still been able to accomplish some big-ticket items and I am proud of that.”
West is currently the vice president of sales and service at Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating and has worked for the company for just over 12 years.
“I worked my way up from the installation department in residential service to my current role as a partner and presidents. We deal with a lot of the day-to-day business administration, but I align best with the sales and service side because I enjoy working with people,” West said. “I think having a business background would be a benefit to the county.”