...A Winter Storm will bring Snow across southwest Wyoming
beginning late this Afternoon...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Snowfall amounts generally 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher
amounts are possible across parts of southern Sweetwater County.
Precipitation may begin as rain or a rain and snow mix across
parts of the region Monday night before changing over to snow
early Tuesday morning.
* WHERE...Southwest and south central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Late this afternoon through Tuesday.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County School District No. 1 reported 24 new positive COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 11-14 in an update released on Oct. 15.
For the 24 total number of new positive cases, 21 students and four staff members make up that number.
There are 47 students and zero staff members that account for the total number of reported stay-at-home orders due to exposure from school or outside of school for the week.
The number of positive cases is up by two but the stay-at-home orders have decreased by 17 compared to the previous week.
It states in the update that a way to help support students, staff and the community is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Anyone wanting to get the vaccine can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233 to find a nearby location.
The district is asking that if a student is experiencing symptoms that they be kept home. Students can participate in virtual learning days if they aren't able to attend school in-person due to a COVID-19 case, isolation or homebound situation.
The update also states that the district has continued taking precautions such as utilizing upgraded ventilation systems, UV-C lighting, ionizers and negative air pressure systems.