If you’re planning to leave your camper or RV for a few days to reserve a good camping spot near the shoreline of Flaming Gorge, beware that water levels at the reservoir are currently up over eight feet from one year ago, according to a press release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

A high amount of mountain snowmelt runoff, increased outflows upstream from Fontenelle Reservoir and decreased outflows at the Gorge itself have raised water levels nearly three feet during the first 14 days of June.

