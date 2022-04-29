GREEN RIVER -- Flaunt Your Fish 2022, which is part of the 21st annual River Festival will take place at Expedition Island this summer.
Green River Chamber of Commerce and Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Chapter #533 will host the event.
According to the organizations, voting will be held on August 19th and August 20th. Results will be announced on August 20th.
Participants will sponsor a fish for $50 for this competition and then decorate the fish.
"Over the years, the creativity of these fish has been amazing as businesses and individuals alike enjoy the creativity and competition of this event," said Green River CEO Lisa Herrera.
Participants can pick up a fish at the Green River Chamber of Commerce and they can decorate both sides if desired. Participants are advised to choose wisely as only one side will be judged. This is a family-friendly event and the fish should be decorated with this in mind.
The fish are on sale now at the Green River Chamber of Commerce, with limited stock. Participants need to return the fish to the Green River Chamber of Commerce, 1155 Flaming Gorge Way, August 12th, 2022.
Completed fish will be available for pick-up after the contest.
This event is produced in cooperation with the Explore Wyoming/Rock Springs and Green River.