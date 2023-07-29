GREEN RIVER -- The Green River Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 22nd Annual River Festival, Friday. Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19.
The chamber is a non-profit organization and is working to provide the community with a quality event for both spectators and participants.
The event begins Friday afternoon with marathon signups and packet pickup beginning at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m., a Cajun Shrimp Boil will be open to the public. Tickets will be sold in advance with 800 meals available. Two serving times will be provided, one at 5 p.m. and one at 6 p.m. Two sizes will be served, a “Boat Size” which is approximately 1 lb. of shrimp or “Canoe Size” which is approximately ½ lb. of shrimp. Both sizes come with potatoes, corn, sausage and soda or water. A Date Night special will be available as well, which is two “Boat Sizes”. According to the chamber, they typically sell out every year.
The Knights of Columbus will be selling a spaghetti dinner as a fundraiser and there will also be food trucks. New this year is Yoga in the Park at 6 p.m. at Evers Park. Friday night entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. with Sweetwater County band, Wy5.
Saturday, the chamber will host the 20th Annual Run with the Horses Marathon to take place around the Wild Horse Loop Tour. The race will be professionally timed again this year which helps increase efficiency for both the runners and volunteers. The run will begin and end on Expedition Island. This event will also include a ½ Marathon and a 10K run and will begin at 7 a.m. The runners will have a 7-hour time limit. 125 participated in the run this last year, growing nationwide. Locally, they again drew more from the surrounding area with the addition of the 10K run. Runners proceed through town, on to the Wild Horse Loop Tour and then turn and follow the same route back. There will be aid stations every two miles with water, Gatorade, and energy snacks alternating at each station. The chamber continues to promote their website specifically for the marathon at www.runwiththehorsesmarathon.com. Runners can find the registration link there and on the Run with Horses Facebook page.
New this year, Alliance Physical Therapy will be at the finish line offering free chiropractic, massage, PT and dry needling.
The Great Duck Race will take place at noon on Saturday. The chamber picks the first duck, a random one in the middle, and the last one for their first, second and third place winners instead of the first three ducks that come across the line to extend excitement and anticipation of the suspenseful race. Tickets are for sale at the Green River Chamber now.
Seedskadee Trout Unlimited once again this year has partnered with the chamber for Flaunt Your Fish. Wooden trout cutouts are sold to local businesses and individuals. Each business or individual decorates their fish and then the participants at the River Festival have the chance to vote on their favorite decorated fish. This helps promote the event and ties in the beauty of our river. The fish cutouts are for sale now at the Green River Chamber.
The chamber is hosting Duckorating for Bills. This is the second year they will have this event. Businesses and individuals purchased a 12” Rubber Duck and decorated it however they wanted to. The ducks have been on display at their business or at the Chamber to be voted on. There are four categories to be voted on. Leader of the Quack, Mallard Award, John Wesley Fowell, and Fire Quaker (12 & under). 24 ducks were sold this year.
The Beer Gardens will run Friday night and Saturday. There will be a number of vendors selling unique jewelry, artwork and other items. New this year, outdoor recreation booths on Evers Park. Food trucks will also be available Friday night and through the day Saturday. For Saturday’s entertainment, a DJ will be on both, the Island and Evers Park beginning at 11 a.m.
On the Island, will be Turn Up The Volume DJ Services and on Evers Park will be Andrew Zook. The Car Show on Evers Park will once again be hosted by the Sweetwater Rodders. Polish up your favorite ride and get signed up. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, vintage and new are welcome. There were 58 cars, trucks, and motorcycles register this last year.
