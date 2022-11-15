ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Rock Star awards banquet on Friday, Nov. 5, at Holiday Inn.
During the reception, longtime Rock Springs resident George “Bud” Nelson received the Rock Legend Award.
According to Rick Lee, C.E.O., “To be a rock legend in this community needs to be someone of extraordinary character.”
Lee said that Nelson has done so much for the community, but the legacy that he has established is remarkable, not only as a great person for the community, but also and more importantly, for his family.
Doc Wendling, Sweetwater County commissioner, worked closely with Nelson during his time with Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
“He is so well-recognized as the leader in the high school athletic venue throughout the state of Wyoming and among his peers,” said Wendling. “He’s a great man. I don’t know anyone who could do what he’s done for our community and for the school district.”
Nelson served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 2001-2002 and 1993-1996. He was an instructor, athletic director, men’s basketball coach, intramural director at Western Wyoming Community College as well as a sponsor for Western’s golf and tennis teams. He also served on the board of trustees at the college for two terms.
He is a Korean War veteran and a member of the University of Wyoming Hall of Fame.
Other accomplishments include his time with the city of Rock Springs as a member of the parks and recreation board for four terms. During that time, the civic center was remodeled and the Paul J. Wataha golf course was added to the outdoor recreation area.
Nelson served on the police civil service commission as well as youth activities such as Little League football, Pee Wee basketball, baseball and gymnastics.
He has been involved with several civic organizations such as the American Legion, Lions Club. Cowboy Joe and a huge supporter for the performing arts.
“I appreciate this very much and I thank Rick and the Rock Springs Chamber Board for selecting me as the recipient of the Rock Legend award,” said Nelson. “I take pride in knowing that I have been involved in the development of and have participated in many of the activities provided by the citizens of the Rock Springs community during my lifetime. I feel certain that being able to participate in the many programs available was helpful in making our community an enjoyable, worthwhile and rewarding place to live and raise a family.”
As a youngster growing up in Reliance, Nelson had the opportunity to learn and develop the many different skills necessary for participating in activities, such as swimming, hunting, fishing and many others. He recalls the adults in the community who were willing to volunteer their help in the training.
“I learned at an early age that I was going to attempt to pay back to my community by volunteering when I believed I could be of help,” Nelson shared. “I still believe that when possible, helping youngsters is great.”
At Rock Springs High School, Nelson was able to help start the intramural programs, which proved to be very popular.
“One of my desires when I was in a position to help find a way for youngsters to continue to participate in the activity once enjoyed as a varsity school program member, but did not have the ability to move on,” he explained. “We provided a place and time for young people to compete.”
People of influence in Nelson’s life include his high school coach, Jack Smith, Bill Gibbs and Tom Manatos, a mathematics teacher.
Through a video message during the event, Senator Cynthia Lummis congratulated Nelson.
“Truly, his service to Rock Springs and to this state has been a lifetime endeavor,” said Lummis. “This honor is so deserved by Bud.”
“To be a good person and do your best is what life is all about,” Nelson said. “I am so thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to grow up and spend most of my life in the Rock Springs community because the people are so outstanding and helpful. It is a pleasure to live here.”