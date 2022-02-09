ROCK SPRINGS – Local Rock Springs artist and Community Fine Arts Center director Debora Soulé was recently honored as an art administrator with a Governor’s Art Award from the Wyoming Arts Council during a ceremony on Feb. 4.
Soulé, who has been the director for 21 years, said that it is a lengthy process concerning getting nominated for the award and is a high honor to win.
“It’s an award that the governor and the Wyoming Arts Council uses to recognize artists, art administrators and art organizations in our state that really contribute to the art community,” Soulé said.
“Chad Banks nominated me for the award and then had nine letters of support, in addition to the nomination letter that he wrote. It was then submitted for a committee of the Wyoming Arts Council Board to go through and select nominees that they think are worthy.”
After finding out she going to be honored with the award, Soulé said that she was in shock and disbelief from the news.
“At first, I thought that they made a mistake,” Soulé said. “I know that it’s an important role that I have but there are so many wonderful artists, like dance companies, theater performers and musicians, that are so worthy of this award,” Soulé said.
“I’m here in Rock Springs and my reach isn’t as big as some of theirs. But when it hit me that people appreciate the work that I do, I really felt grateful. They recognize my contribution that I am making to the arts in Sweetwater County.”
Soulé said that being an artist herself allows her to provide a unique perspective when it comes to being the director.
“Because I have a passion for art, it makes my job as an art administrator easier due to having an understanding of the needs artists have.”
Previously a clay artist, Soulé now focuses on creating paintings.
“I’m a painter of mostly other living things like birds and other wildlife,” Soulé said. “I have a few bird feeders in my backyard and I love to watch them fly up so I definitely draw some inspiration for my paintings from that.”
Soulé also said that she enjoys painting cats and dogs.
“I don’t have a favorite breed to paint because I typically paint rescue dogs,” Soulé said. “We have always rescued our pets from animal shelters and places like that.”
Attending the ceremony was a very special moment and one that she won’t forget, according to Soulé.
“They have a small reception held for the award winners. This year they had two years' worth of award winners due to not being able to hold the ceremony last year because of COVID-19,” Soulé said. “The award winners got the opportunity to speak for a few minutes about what the arts mean to them, as well as recognizing the people they wanted to thank for getting them to that point.
“I am really thankful for Chad nominating me and as a result of that, being selected for the award. I think it will hopefully bring more attention to the arts in our community. I’m hoping it will show people that it isn’t just the big cities that have really amazing artists and art facilities,” Soulé said.
“Rock Springs definitely has a lot to offer when it comes to the artists that are right in our community.”
Soulé said that this is the 39th year the Wyoming Arts Council has hosted the awards ceremony to feature those in the art community.
“It’s a really special thing to be a part of and it will definitely be a highlight in my art career.”