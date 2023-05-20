ROCK SPRINGS -- The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board recognized Arbor Day recently and hosted a tree planting event at the Dewar Dr. exit off I-80 into Rock Springs.

The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board has focused on the gateway entrances into Rock Springs for years. “Studies show that the more trees and landscaping a city has, the more people are likely to engage with the public infrastructure and local businesses. Gateways also set the tone for a traveler's experience as well” said Mark Lyon, superintendent for the parks department.

