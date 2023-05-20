...Smoke will Linger across the area Today...
Areas of smoke from Canadian Wildfires located in northern
portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan will remain in place across
western and central Wyoming, reducing visibility down to around
three miles at times. Smoke will likely stay in place through
Monday, before a stronger southwest wind develops.
If you are outdoors, please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged
exposure to smoke.
Individuals involved with the this year's Arbor Day project include staff from the City of Rock Springs Parks & Recreation, Dominion Energy employees, members of the Rock Springs City Beautification and Tree Board and representatives from Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.
Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Beatification Committee
Individuals involved with the this year's Arbor Day project include staff from the City of Rock Springs Parks & Recreation, Dominion Energy employees, members of the Rock Springs City Beautification and Tree Board and representatives from Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.
Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Beatification Committee
Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Beautification Committee
Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Beautification Committee
Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Beautification Committee
Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Beautification Committee
ROCK SPRINGS -- The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board recognized Arbor Day recently and hosted a tree planting event at the Dewar Dr. exit off I-80 into Rock Springs.
The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board has focused on the gateway entrances into Rock Springs for years. “Studies show that the more trees and landscaping a city has, the more people are likely to engage with the public infrastructure and local businesses. Gateways also set the tone for a traveler's experience as well” said Mark Lyon, superintendent for the parks department.
Arbor Day is a day designated for planting trees. In 1872, J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska board of this holiday, called Arbor Day, was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska, and Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and the world. Trees can reduce the erosion of precious topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life-giving oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife. Trees are a renewable resource and increase property values, enhanced the economic vitality of business areas and beautify the community.
“Aesthetically appealing landscaping throughout a community not only provides a sense of pride for local residents, but it also provides a positive first impression for visitors to the area,” said Jenissa Meredith, chief executive officer of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism and board chair of the Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board. “Arbor Day is a perfect opportunity to highlight the importance of trees and landscaping to a community and the overall positive impact that trees have on our health and well-being."