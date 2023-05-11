ROCK SPRINGS – Longtime health and physical education teacher Wendy Bider returns as the new head volleyball coach for Rock Springs High School, the school announced on Wednesday, May 10.
“I feel really blessed that RSHS administration has given me this opportunity to work with some amazing young ladies,” Bider stated in a press release. “I have had some wonderful experiences here at RSHS. Some of the young ladies I’ve been able to work with, and will work with, are the reason I put my name in for the head volleyball coach position.”
Bider previously coached the Lady Tigers from 2000 to 2014.
Bider has been a teacher in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 31 years. In the press release, she stated that her love for coaching was inspired by her father, who coached football, wrestling and track in Torrington for 36 years.
“I grew up in the gym at Torrington High School,” she stated.
Her first coaching experience began at White Mountain Junior High School where she coached seventh-grade girls’ volleyball, girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball and track.
She then coached the junior varsity volleyball team at RSHS for four years. “I knew that I needed more experience if I ever wanted to become a head coach. I spent two summers working with USA Volleyball and their high-performance teams. I was fortunate to work with some of the best volleyball players in the intermountain range,” she stated.
In 2000, Bider was named the head volleyball coach at RSHS. Her 2008 team placed third at the state tournament. In 2010, she guided the Lady Tigers to the state championship game and came up short in a four-set game to Kelly Walsh High School.
In 2014, Bider was asked to fill in for Western Wyoming Community College’s volleyball team as interim head coach where she led the Lady Mustangs to the NJCAA Region IX Championship.
From 2016-2018, she stepped away from coaching to spend time with her family and watch her son Brock and daughter Brynn play in their sports and activities.
However, the urge to coach came crawling back and she coached junior high school volleyball and track, then made her way back to the high school level.
As head coach of the Lady Tigers, Bider wants to work with the junior high coaches and athletes. “We will host camps and open gyms for the seventh and eighth graders to make it an easier transition to RSHS,” she stated, adding that she would like to revive the developmental volleyball league that is geared for third through sixth graders.
“Coaching to me is an opportunity to enable young ladies to reach their physical, mental, emotional and social goals,” she stated. “I am looking forward to meeting with the team and hiring upbeat inspired assistant coaches. My overall goal for the team is to develop a competitive, well-rounded team with each girl valued and respected. Thank you to my husband Matt for being so supportive.”