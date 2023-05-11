Bider

Longtime health and physical education teacher Wendy Bider returns as the new head volleyball coach for Rock Springs High School, the school announced on Wednesday, May 10.

 Photo courtesy of Rock Springs High School

ROCK SPRINGS – Longtime health and physical education teacher Wendy Bider returns as the new head volleyball coach for Rock Springs High School, the school announced on Wednesday, May 10.

“I feel really blessed that RSHS administration has given me this opportunity to work with some amazing young ladies,” Bider stated in a press release. “I have had some wonderful experiences here at RSHS. Some of the young ladies I’ve been able to work with, and will work with, are the reason I put my name in for the head volleyball coach position.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus