The public is invited to "Coffee with the Commissioners" on Thursday, April 6, at Nell's Coffee, 204 Elk St., in Rock Springs. 

ROCK SPRINGS – The public is invited to enjoy a hot cup of coffee or beverage of choice while listening to updates from the Sweetwater County Commissioners.

“Coffee with the Commissioners” takes place on Thursday, April 6, at Nell’s Coffee, 204 Elk St. in Rock Springs at 6 p.m.

