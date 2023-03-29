The public is invited to "Coffee with the Commissioners" on Thursday, April 6, at Nell's Coffee, 204 Elk St., in Rock Springs.
ROCK SPRINGS – The public is invited to enjoy a hot cup of coffee or beverage of choice while listening to updates from the Sweetwater County Commissioners.
“Coffee with the Commissioners” takes place on Thursday, April 6, at Nell’s Coffee, 204 Elk St. in Rock Springs at 6 p.m.
The event is hosted by Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.
According to J.T. Larson, business agent at Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, the commissioners have all indicated that they will be in attendance.
Commissioners include:
- Chairman Keaton West
- Robb Slaughter
- Island Richards
- Lauren Schoenfeld
- Mary Thoman
Larson said that the event is to provide the public with a report from the commissioners on the state of the county.
“I hope the public will be able to interact with the new slate of commissioners and walk away with a good understanding of the state of the county.” said Larson.
This is a free event, but attendees must register to determine seating arrangements. The registration link is https://rockspringschamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/18680 or attendees can call the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 307-362-3771.
