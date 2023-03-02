ROCK SPRINGS – Cancer didn’t stand a chance with a 10-year-old girl from Rock Springs. She also had the opportunity to meet Marshall Mathers, professionally known as Detroit's rap superstar, Eminem.
Tabitha Lee, daughter of Jeremy and Christie Lee, caught COVID-19 in December 2020, according to Tabitha’s stepmother, Sarah Parker.
“That is when she found out that she had cancer,” said Parker. “She was 8 years old at the time.”
Tabitha was diagnosed with Acute B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia.
According to the National Cancer Institute, in a child with Acute-B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia, (ALL), too many stem cells become lymphoblasts, which are also called leukemia cells. These leukemia cells do not work like normal lymphocytes. These cells will prevent the child from fighting off infections. Also, as the number of leukemia cells increase in the blood and bone marrow, there is less room for healthy white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets. This could cause infection, anemia and easy bleeding.
Parker explained that since Tabitha had been living in Baggs at the time with her mother, the closest town with an emergency room was Craig, Colorado. From there, Tabitha was life-flighted to the Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital in Denver.
Tabitha lived in Brent’s Place until January 2021 and finally moved in with her father and Parker by April of 2021. According to Brent’s Place's website, Brent’s Place is a long-term home away from home for families and children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses while they receive treatment from local hospitals.
“She had to limit her exposure to people for that first year because her immune system was so weakened from the chemotherapy,” said Parker. “She received countless spinal tap infusions and chemo almost consistently in that first year. After that, she received them every two weeks and then every three months.”
Finally, it was time for Tabitha to “ring the bell” on Saturday, Feb. 3, as she completed treatment.
“It was truly the most blessed, perfect day,” Parker described.
She will have to be monitored for the next 10 years by her doctors, as she could have other health issues caused by the chemotherapy as well as monitoring for the cancer.
“We were very lucky because her doctors said she was at the optimal age to get this type of cancer,” Parker pointed out. “It is the most treatable at her stage in life.”
Tabitha’s family expressed appreciation to those who helped and supported them over the last two years and hopes that other families who are dealing with a similar challenge can be strong too.
“It’s not the end of the world and there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Parker said. “It is definitely a long, slow process, but it does get easier. If anything, we would have wanted to trade places with Tabitha.”
Parker added, “She is the best kid we could ever ask for and definitely not one who deserved to go through this tragic experience. Although, through everything, she never lost her bubbly personality.
“She was always positive and happy despite being sick.”
Tabitha tells other children who are battling an illness, “You got this! You’re going to beat it!”
Tabitha’s social worker from the hospital in Denver arranged a meeting with the Colorado Make-A-Wish Foundation. Tabitha’s first choice was to meet Eminem. Her second choice was to meet JoJo Siwa, a popular 19-year-old dancer, singer and actress on YouTube.
When Tabitha received the news that she was going to Detroit to meet Eminem, she was ecstatic.
Eminem is credited for bringing hip-hop into middle America in the early 2000s with hits such as "The Real Slim Shady," "Without Me" and "Lose Yourself," which was featured in his movie, "8 Mile."
“I have never seen her so happy in my life,” Parker shared. “She was jumping up and down, laughing and saying, ‘I can’t believe it’s true!’”
During their visit with Eminem at his restaurant “Mama’s Spaghetti” in Detroit, Eminem kept the family entertained with his jokes.
“He was really funny,” Parker said. “I am so proud of her. I have the coolest 10-year-old around. I don’t know many other kids who would get this kind of opportunity.”
Lee said, “Our daughter deserves it more than any other kid on the planet.”
Tabitha will return to her fifth grade class and tell them all about her experience.
Parker said that she will be getting her port removed on Friday, March 3.
“After that, she can return to being a normal 10-year-old kid,” Parker said. “She can't wait to be able to go to Lagoon, water parks, trampoline parks and other places kids want to go to. She hasn't been able to do anything of those sorts since before her diagnosis.”