ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved the fiscal year 2023 final budget during the council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

A final budget message to mayor Tim Kaumo and the city council members from director of administrative services Matthew L. McBurnett was included in the supplementary material attached to the meeting’s agenda.

