ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved the fiscal year 2023 final budget during the council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
A final budget message to mayor Tim Kaumo and the city council members from director of administrative services Matthew L. McBurnett was included in the supplementary material attached to the meeting’s agenda.
In the message, McBurnett stated, “The final budget is in balance with a transfer from general fund operational reserves of $2,637,993 to the general fund. The reserves prior to this budget presentation consisted of a cash reserve of $4,603,554 and an operational reserve of $11,026,932 for a total reserve of $15,630,486.
“After the close of the fiscal year, the cash reserve was adjusted to $3,827,366 per the requirements of Resolution 94-15, and the operational reserve was adjusted to $9,165,127 for a total reserve of $12,992,493. It was anticipated in the prior fiscal year that this money would be needed to balance the fiscal year 2023 budget, as the local economy is still rebounding from the effects of the pandemic.”
Additionally, McBurnett stated that the new positions to the budget for the fiscal year includes a recreation supervisor, a nuisance officer I, a city building maintenance mechanic II, a water systems operator I, two part-time lifeguards and two part-time receptionists.
He also stated that the budget presented includes an approved 7% increase in water rates as well as a 5% increase in sewer rates.
The next city council meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. The council meetings are held at the Rock Springs City Hall, located at 212 D St.