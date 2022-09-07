...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any
existing or new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved a request from the engineering/operations and public services department for the emergency replacement of a deteriorated manhole during the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The deteriorated manhole is located at the intersection of Center and Grant Streets.
A letter to the city council from director of engineering, operations and public services Paul Kauchich was included in the agenda.
“The department of engineering/operations and public services is requesting permission to replace a deteriorated manhole located at the intersection of Center and Grant Streets, without following formal bidding procedures. This procedure is allowed in Wyoming State Statute 15-1-113 for emergency maintenance purposes. Acceptance of the lowest proposal in the amount of $100,500 with Longhorn Construction is also requested at this time.”
Additionally, the memo that discusses the replacement from the Water Reclamation Facility staff was included in the supporting materials attached to the meeting’s agenda.
“The Water Reclamation Facility staff recently discovered a manhole in the intersection of Center Street and Grant Street in disrepair. The mainline has concrete partially blocking the flowline of the pipe. Staff entered the manhole to remove the blockage and discovered the walls of the manhole are falling apart. There are several spots that dirt voids can be seen through the manhole walls.
“The crew immediately exited the manhole because it is not safe to work in. The manhole will continue to deteriorate and could cause street collapse in the future. This manhole is a main collector manhole serving about 35% of the total wastewater contributed to the Water Reclamation Facility. It serves 9th Street to the east and the golf course to the north.”