...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...The Wind River Basin, Upper Green River Basin, Sweetwater
County and southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires over California will continue to
spread into central and southern Wyoming today into Tuesday. The
smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
ROCK SPRINGS -- A request was denied by the Rock Springs City Council to fill a vacant parking and nuisance control officer position with the Rock Springs Police Department at the Sept. 21 city council meeting.
The city of Rock Springs currently has only one parking and nuisance control officer.
Four council members voted in favor of allowing the request and four voted to oppose it.
Following the vote, Councilman Larry Hickerson requested addition discussion to be had concerning the request.
“My biggest concern comes with the ability to pay for it,” Hickerson said. “I understand the need for it, but with us not being budgeted for it and then the benefits kicking in, that’s really my hang up with it.”
Councilman Keaton West agreed with Hickerson and said that timing was a big issue.
“When funding and revenue was down, we couldn’t offer raises to the employees. We stated that once we got to the final budget approval, we would entertain meeting and negotiating with them again in October,” West said. “I just don’t feel like funding positions that have been unfunded is the right time for it.”
Councilman Tim Savage countered their argument by outlining all of the essential duties a parking and nuisance control officer performs.
“They cover all of these needed tasks like traffic control, helping with funeral processions, ticketing at the high school and different things like that. There are all of these things that have to get done regardless of whether or not the nuisance officer does them.”
Savage said that if the nuisance officer doesn’t have the time to complete everything, a patrol officer then has to step in and finish it. That then leads to having to pay the patrol officer for overtime.
“I think there’s still an expense,” Savage said. “I don’t think we’re necessarily seeing a savings by not filling the position.”
Following the remarks made by the council members, Mayor Tim Kaumo gave his opinion on the matter.
“I don’t disagree with the need, but my biggest concern is timing. We made a commitment to the employees that we would reconvene sometime in October to reevaluate wages.”
With it being a split council vote, Kaumo was the ninth vote and voted in opposition of the approval. He said that the council would take the request under consideration again at some point during the springtime.