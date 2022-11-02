...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge, and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute, including along
Interstate 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS – A request from Rock Springs resident Bill Wonnacott to repeal an ordinance that makes feeding deer and other wildlife illegal within city limits was denied by the Rock Springs City Council during the meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
“You are elected to approve ordinances that benefit our community. I am asking you to repeal Ordinance 2021-13 Section 3-545 ‘Feeding of wildlife,’” Wonnacott said. “This ordinance has no value. It does nothing to solve the issue. It only harms our wildlife, causes negative financial impact to our businesses and heartache for our wildlife managers.”
Wonnacott said that he was unaware that Rock Springs had this type of ordinance until he was given a citation for feeding deer illegally.
“Wildlife is a part of our heritage and should be appreciated and cared for. Why doesn’t Rock Springs become a community known to appreciate and care for its wildlife? We have the resources to minimize wildlife impact while enjoying a valuable asset from our heritage,” he said.
He also said that he is tired of having to call the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to call in sick deer for them to put down.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo then clarified what the ordinance states.
Kaumo said that the ordinance prohibits Rock Springs residents from feeding deer things like pellets, grain and human food. However, the ordinance doesn’t include planted or naturally grown materials.
“That being said, if you want to plant a garden and a deer goes in your backyard and eats an apple, I don’t think that’s where it applies,” Kaumo said.
Wonnacott said that the natural resources die and don’t last the whole year for the deer. He also said that he has been buying feed for several years.
Kaumo then explained how the ordinance came about.
“Because of the many complaints the city council had over individuals that were feeding the deer population in the city, we did make contact with Game and Fish. They came and gave a presentation. The presentation ended with leaving it up to the city to designate certain city employees that would, as you stated, kill deer,” Kaumo said. We did not feel that it was a good situation.”
Following the discussion had on the matter, the council agreed that they did not see any interest in repealing the ordinance.