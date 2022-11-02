Image one

ROCK SPRINGS – A request from Rock Springs resident Bill Wonnacott to repeal an ordinance that makes feeding deer and other wildlife illegal within city limits was denied by the Rock Springs City Council during the meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

“You are elected to approve ordinances that benefit our community. I am asking you to repeal Ordinance 2021-13 Section 3-545 ‘Feeding of wildlife,’” Wonnacott said. “This ordinance has no value. It does nothing to solve the issue. It only harms our wildlife, causes negative financial impact to our businesses and heartache for our wildlife managers.”

