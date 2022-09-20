ROCK SPRINGS – The integrity and intentions of The Starling Company, a local drag theater organization, was called into question by a Sweetwater County citizen during the Rock Springs council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Gregory Stocks said that he wasn’t protesting against the gay community or “putting a damper” on the theatrical production, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. However, he voiced his concerns regarding age limits to “things children shouldn’t be introduced to.”

