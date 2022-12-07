Image one

The Rock Springs City Council approved the third reading of the ordinance “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies” that pertains to and prohibits sex trafficking as well as prostitution within city limits during the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

 Rocket Miner Photo

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved the third reading of the ordinance “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies” that pertains to and prohibits sex trafficking as well as prostitution within city limits during the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The need for this type of ordinance came about during a city council meeting On Sept. 20.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus