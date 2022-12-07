The Rock Springs City Council approved the third reading of the ordinance “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies” that pertains to and prohibits sex trafficking as well as prostitution within city limits during the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved the third reading of the ordinance “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies” that pertains to and prohibits sex trafficking as well as prostitution within city limits during the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The need for this type of ordinance came about during a city council meeting On Sept. 20.
Representatives from Uprising Wyoming made a presentation to the city council.
Uprising Wyoming is a non-profit organization that helps communities confront human trafficking and exploitation through awareness, education and outreach.
The presentation included information regarding the issues of human trafficking in Sweetwater County and how new city ordinances can protect victims and criminalize buyers.
Sargeant Michelle Hall, from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, pointed out that there are numerous human trafficking cases involving family members, but the community isn’t aware of it because they are not allowed to release that information due to Wyoming laws.
Markham went on to explain that victims at illicit massage parlors are not there by choice and the buyers are getting more violent. Illicit massage parlors are the leading multi-million-dollar illicit businesses in America.
“It is a big problem in Wyoming.”
According to Markham, law enforcement in the communities of Sweetwater County are seeing challenges during investigations into the illicit massage parlors.
“The state has no regulations on the massage industry,” Markham told the council. “Massage parlors can operate without a specific massage license.
“We’re seeing them move into this area and open illicit massage businesses. They are profiting more with commercial sex acts they are performing than the actual massage.”
In November, a committee of 12 people was formed in order to address the language in the ordinances pertaining to protecting massage therapists and going after the illicit massage parlors as well as human trafficking.
During the Nov. 15 meeting, councilor Rob Zotti, chairman of the group, shared an update of the progress on the ordinances.
“We have a number of changes that were made to the ordinance. There is one change within that I think that we would still like to make and that is going to be 3-200.1, paragraph A,” Zotti said. “What we’ve done is we went through with the definitions and redefined the originally proposed ordinance.”
Zotti also said, “We’re really going after those people who are running the business and those who are managing the business, not the victims of human trafficking that we see in a lot of these cases. We wanted a way to include that in the law.
“Another issue that we thought of is we’ve got the landowners who do bare some responsibility in this. They are leasing a premise to this type of business. They do bare some responsibility as they are indirectly profiting from human trafficking.”
Before the vote happened during the Dec. 6 meeting, Zotti provided an additional update.
A deletion of the following portion of Section 3-200.1 C was requested to be made:
“...if that sexual intrusion can reasonably be construed as being for the purposes of sexual arousal, gratification or abuse....”
Zotti said that the committee recommended that the city council not pass the ordinance “Licensing and Regulation of Massage Therapists and Massage Establishments.”
“We are still working on language for this. We need a little bit more time to do it properly and make sure it’s done right,” Zotti said. “We will hopefully have an ordinance to bring to the council at a future date.”
The ordinance wasn’t voted on during the meeting due to not getting the motion seconded.