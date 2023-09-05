Rock Springs City Hall

The Rock Springs City Council will be having its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. in the city chambers, located at 212 D St. 

 Rocket Miner Photo

The consent agenda will consist of council discussions on the decriminalization of marijuana and the BLM Draft Resource Management Plan Revision, which considers management for all BLM administered lands and minerals in the Rock Springs Planning Area.

