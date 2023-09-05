ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will be having its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. in the city chambers, located at 212 D St.
The consent agenda will consist of council discussions on the decriminalization of marijuana and the BLM Draft Resource Management Plan Revision, which considers management for all BLM administered lands and minerals in the Rock Springs Planning Area.
According to the United Sates Department of the Interior, the planning area includes 3.6 million acres of BLM-administered surface land and 3.7 million acres of mineral estate in portions of Lincoln, Sweetwater, Uinta, Sublette and Fremont counties in southwestern Wyoming. The approval of this management plan would replace the 1997 Green River Resource Management Plan.
The city council will also open bids for the second phases of both the Concrete Replacement Project and the Crack Seal Project. A call for bids for parks and recreation vehicles is also on the agenda.
Presentations and proclamations for Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month will also be heard by the city council at Tuesday’s meeting.
Under new business, the city council will vote on requests from the fire department for permission to fill vacant Captain and firefighter positions and from the high school for approval of their annual homecoming parade, which is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Under resolutions, the city council will vote to accept and approve a Sweetwater County Detention Center Offender Detention Agreement between the city and Sweetwater County to provide housing for inmates transferred from the city.
The city council will also have the first readings of a couple ordinances.
The first is an amendment to Chapter 1, Article 1-5, Section 1-502 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, entitled “Councilmen – Bond and Duties,” to provide consistency with state statute 15-1-105. The amendment includes replacing “Councilmen” with “Council Members” in the title, replacing “Council” with “Governing Body” and “his” with “the Mayor’s” in the body.
The second is an ordinance repealing and replacing Chapter 11, Article 11-7 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, entitled “Private Television Franchise,” and replacing with “Allwest Communications, Inc.”
The full agenda to Tuesday night’s meeting can be found here.
