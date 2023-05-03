ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved the preliminary budget, with a unanimous vote, during the meeting on Tuesday, May 2.
The approved preliminary budget includes a general fund shortfall of $284,381.
Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson read a statement before the vote was made, addressing the community and outlining some of the factors that went into the budget process.
“This is my first go-around with the budget process. I’ve really enjoyed taking a deep dive into the budget process for our city. Budgeting of public money is a key major for accountability and an important resource for implementing democracy,” Mickelson said.
He added, “A preliminary budget represents hours of work in analysis done by our department heads to answer a fundamental question, ‘What resources does each department need to provide high quality services to the citizens of our city?’
“In past fiscal years, we have faced a scarcity of resources, and our mayors and councils have rightfully worked hard to preserve jobs. But to do that, they needed to defer equipment purchases and facility maintenance.”
He went on to say that the budget isn’t really balanced due to those purchases and maintenance still needing to be fulfilled.
Matthew McBurnett, director of administrative services, addresses the matter in a letter to the city.
McBurnett stated that all of the department budgets went through multiple committee budget reviews, and the revenue and expenditure projections for the current year will continue to be reviewed through the final budget approval in June.
He also stated that even with the general fund budget being close to balanced, “a budget that does not set aside enough funds for known future expenses, does not replace outdated equipment, and does not meet building maintenance needs is not a truly balanced budget.”
In the letter, it states that during the budget process, the department requests were cut back by approximately $6 million during the budget process.
The budget committee prioritized staff, equipment, facilities, strategic planning and reserves.
The new positions and the positions that are newly funded that were moved forward for funding include:
- Animal control supervisor
- Deputy fire chief
- Parks maintenance worker
- Electrical inspector
- Assistant city planner (previously funded)
- Parks maintenance worker (previously funded)
- Streets maintenance worker (previously funded)
- The replacement of multiple outdated vehicles, some almost 40 years old
- The replacement of multiple pieces of equipment, many no longer supported by manufacturers
- Repairs to building infrastructure
Additionally, the budget, as presented, includes an anticipated 6% cost of living adjustment to all city personnel on the wage scale. It will be consistent with the increase negotiated with the IAFF Local 1499 Firefighters Union.
