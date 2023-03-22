Image one

The Rock Springs City Council voted in approval to show support for Wyoming Downs’ proposed new off track betting location at 63 Center St. during the meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

 Rocket Miner Photo

However, not every member of the city council was in favor of it.

