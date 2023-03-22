ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council voted in approval to show support for Wyoming Downs’ proposed new off track betting location at 63 Center St. during the meeting on Tuesday, March 21.
However, not every member of the city council was in favor of it.
Before the vote, Mayor Max Mickelson asked the city council members if anyone wanted to discuss it.
Councilor Danile Pedri spoke up and directed some of his questions to Andrew Hubert, who was present at the meeting. Hubert operates the Wyoming Downs site that is located in Green River.
He is looking to expand into Rock Springs.
“There have been some things that have come up, and I’ve been contacted by some constituents,” Pedri said.
Pedri asked Hubert about how the machines are regulated that would be placed in the Wyoming Downs Center Street location.
‘Wyoming Downs operates from the Wyoming Game Commission. They’re historic horse racing terminals,” Hubert said. “So, they’re all historic horse races, and they’re all approved by the gaming commission.
“They have to be regulated and controlled by the gaming commission.”
Hubert added that the commission comes in and does inspections. Additionally, the Thoroughbred Racing Protection Agency comes in to do inspections.
“They check to make sure that they’re actually based on historic horse racing,” he said. “They’re not random, generated by numbers. It is written off of the races.
“It just displays the results in the same format that you would play a slot machine, but it is actually based on historic horse races. It’s all overseen and approved by the Wyoming Gaming Commission.”
Pedri also asked Hubert what percentage of payout is retained by Wyoming Downs.
“The takeout that is allowed by Wyoming state law is 7%,” Hubert said. “So, 92% goes back into the system. That all goes back to the winners. The rest is broken down into the state and county fees, breeders' funds and the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account.”
Pedri said, “I’ve watched people play those machines, and I’m having a hard time distinguishing how they are different from a slot machine. Gambling is illegal in the state of Wyoming. So, I’m still baffled by how that’s gone under the radar.
“When that percentage is kicked back, it’s nice to get that revenue, but we also have to receive clean money.”
Hubert said that historic horse racing is approved under Wyoming state statute, and it is the statute that they run under.
Hubert also said that he would be willing to show the city council members how the machines work.
“I’ve seen how they work, and that’s why I’m asking these questions,” Pedri said. “The other question that I have is that we have a very fragile mental state with a lot of people within our community, and we’re deeming that as an essential service.
“What is your company doing to help the people that get addicted to this gambling?”
Hubert said they pay into the national quit gambling program.
“If a customer requests to be removed or not allowed in the facility, we can facilitate that,” Hubert said.
Pedri said, “We are creating a little bit of that within our environment. We’re impacting people and now, what you guys are requesting to do is increase that footprint.”
When it was time to vote on the matter, the only “no” vote came from Pedri.