...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO
5 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with the highest amounts in eastern Sweetwater County
and south of Interstate 80. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. The heaviest snow
is expected Monday afternoon into Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow will significantly reduce visibility, including along
Interstate 80. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council worked to prioritize a list of projects to be focused on with the one-cent Special Purpose Tax Initiative during a special city council meeting held on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Out of a list of over 19 projects to consider, the council worked to narrow it down to around six projects within Rock Springs to focus on.
As of the special city council meeting held on Feb. 16, the following items are a list that the council deemed priorities:
Coming in as a first place tie is the water reclamation facility/odor control and the Northeast Rock Springs Detention Basin.
Third place is the Killpecker Creek Detention Basin
The Gateway Improvement project as well as the parks and recreation projects came in at fourth place.
The Wind River Tank and Transmission Water System was deemed as fifth place.
Due to there being a three-way tie between the Wind River Tank and Transmission System, phase two of the First Security Bank and Bitter Creek Restoration projects, the council decided to place an addition project on the prioritization list.
Following an extensive discussion, it was decided that First Security Bank Phase 2 would take that additional spot on the project prioritization list.
Councilor Rob Zotti brought up the question of what the time limit on the tax will be.
“We still need to know from the commission whether or not we are going to have a time limit and what the dollar limit will be,” Zotti said.
Zotti said that by having the list prepared it will allow them to have a direction to go in once they are given a specific dollar amount.
During the meeting, the council expressed interest in having a limit on the the tax of around 5-6 years.