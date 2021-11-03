ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Civic Center has a lot of events coming up for the youth to learn the finer points of their favorite sports.

BASKETBALL - Parents, please volunteer to coach

Registration: Nov. 29 – Jan. 4

Date: Saturday, Jan. 8 – Feb. 12

(Times will be scheduled based on the number of teams we create)

Fees: $35 for all kids in 1st to 3rd grade; includes a jersey

LITTLE SQUIRTS BEGINNER BENEFITS OF PARTICIPATION

-Builds confidence and self-esteem in children

-Fun and positive early experience in sports

-Helps prepare kids for future sports participation

-Helps prepare kids and parents for specific sports

-Quality time together for parent and child

-Helps parents learn how to support and teach their child

-Fees are $25 per child (boys and girls), ages 3-to-6-years-old

SOCCER

Registration: Sept. 7 – Nov. 8

Date: Oct. 11 – Nov. 8

At Rock Springs Civic Center

T-BALL

(Registration begins in January 2022)

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus