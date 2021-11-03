Rock Springs Civic Center are hosting developmental sports for the youth By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Nov 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Rock Springs Civic Center is hosting youth sports to help with the development of children. Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Civic Center has a lot of events coming up for the youth to learn the finer points of their favorite sports.BASKETBALL - Parents, please volunteer to coachRegistration: Nov. 29 – Jan. 4Date: Saturday, Jan. 8 – Feb. 12(Times will be scheduled based on the number of teams we create)Fees: $35 for all kids in 1st to 3rd grade; includes a jerseyLITTLE SQUIRTS BEGINNER BENEFITS OF PARTICIPATION-Builds confidence and self-esteem in children-Fun and positive early experience in sports-Helps prepare kids for future sports participation-Helps prepare kids and parents for specific sports-Quality time together for parent and child-Helps parents learn how to support and teach their child-Fees are $25 per child (boys and girls), ages 3-to-6-years-oldSOCCERRegistration: Sept. 7 – Nov. 8Date: Oct. 11 – Nov. 8At Rock Springs Civic CenterT-BALL(Registration begins in January 2022) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parents Kid Sport Benefit Beginner Participation Fee Civic Center Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now From Way Downtown: Sharing some kind words from a recent Rock Springs visitor Zotti, other elected officials voice their concerns over 1% tax election Museum fields inquiry about 1920s Rock Springs Sweetwater County residents to vote on general-purpose tax during Nov. 2 election Tigers roll over Trojans in quarter finals of state playoffs Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.