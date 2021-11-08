ROCK SPRINGS – There are a lot of elements that go into a football team making a run to the state title. The players and coaches need to buy in fully to what the head coach’s plan is.
Mark Lenhardt has been the head football coach for Rock Springs High School for the last three years and is now leading the Tigers to its first state title game in 19 years. After defeating Cheyenne East High School in the semifinal game, he said he couldn’t be prouder of his coaching staff.
“I’m so proud of my staff,” he said.
The Tigers will face off against Sheridan High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, at War Memorial Stadium. For Casey Walker, the defensive coordinator of the Tigers, this will be his first championship game.
“I was 0-2 in semifinal games between Nebraska and here before this. It feels pretty dang good to have a win with that. Honestly, the kids do everything we ask of them. This has been an amazing group of kids. They’ve worked hard and they earned this,” Walker said.
Walker understands the speed of Sheridan and the importance of containing the Broncs.
“They’re a different team from the last time we played them and so are we. One thing is consistent. They have speed. They got a lot of speed in a lot of positions. We’ve got to be able to put them into spots where they’re not comfortable, which is tough. They have a well-coached program and have been for years. I respect their staff. They really do a good job,” he said.
“For us to be successful, we got to be able to make a few stops. We got to score when we got the ball. Their special teams are amazing. We got to do the best we can to negate that and after that, it’s up to the kids.”
Tony Yerkovich has been on the coaching staff at Rock Springs for the last 25 years and its special for him to see the program go full circle.
“It’s amazing and it’s almost surreal,” Yerkovich said. “I’ve been coaching here at the high school for 25 years and last time we had a state championship was in 2002. It’s kind of cool to see this thing go full circle and these kids have earned it.
“They’ve worked so darn hard and it’s just exciting to see their growth over the last three years under Mark’s tenure. It’s exciting and fun to be a part of it.”
The Sheridan Broncs will be a stout opponent for the Tigers as they are comfortable in a championship game atmosphere.
“Sheridan has so much tradition. They’ve won more state championships in 4A football than anyone else. It’s an expected thing up there. If they don’t make the state championship, it’s a disappointment. After we played them in September, I told one of their assistant coaches that I hope we meet again in Laramie. Here it is. It’s come full circle,” Yerkovich said.
“It’s going to be a good challenge. They’re a very, very fast team. We’re going to have to play a little more disciplined then we did tonight and defend the pass a little better. It’s exciting stuff.”