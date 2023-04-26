Rock Springs High School junior Dalyn Harris is a lifeguard at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. The city of Rock Springs is currently hiring indoor and outdoor lifeguards. Those who are interested in becoming a certified lifeguard have until May 25 to sign up for classes.
ROCK SPRINGS – American Red Cross lifeguarding class are being offered to individuals who are interested in becoming a lifeguard.
To become a certified lifeguard, individuals may register at the Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St., in Rock Springs from now until Thursday, May 25. The class begins on Tuesday, May 30. The fee is $150, but it is reimbursable if hired as a lifeguard for the city of Rock Springs within six months of certification.
All participants must be at least 15 years old on or before the last scheduled class session, May 30.
There will be a maximum of 10 participants for this class.
Prerequisite skills will be completed by the first day of class.
All participants must be able to swim 300 yards continuously while demonstrating breath control and rhythmic breathing.
They need to be able to tread water for two minutes using only the legs.
Participants will complete a timed event within one minute and 40 seconds. During the timed event, participants must swim 20 yards surface dive to a depth of 7-10 feet to retrieve a 10-pound object, return to the surface and swim 20 yards on the back to return to the starting point and exit the water without using a ladder or steps.
The city of Rock Springs is currently hiring indoor and outdoor lifeguards. Pay starts at $14.16 an hour.
Tatyana Tracy, senior recreation supervisor at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, said being a lifeguard at the facility “would be a great first job for teenagers.”
“This job is fun, it pays well, the hours are great and we can work around school schedules,” said Tracy. “First-time lifeguards can learn how to be a team player and it’s just a neat way to get job experience.”
Class times are Tuesday, May 30, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Thursday, June 1, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Friday, June 2, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.