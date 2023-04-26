Dalyn

Rock Springs High School junior Dalyn Harris is a lifeguard at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. The city of Rock Springs is currently hiring indoor and outdoor lifeguards. Those who are interested in becoming a certified lifeguard have until May 25 to sign up for classes. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – American Red Cross lifeguarding class are being offered to individuals who are interested in becoming a lifeguard.

To become a certified lifeguard, individuals may register at the Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St., in Rock Springs from now until Thursday, May 25. The class begins on Tuesday, May 30. The fee is $150, but it is reimbursable if hired as a lifeguard for the city of Rock Springs within six months of certification.

