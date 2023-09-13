ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Fire Department hosted a "Push-in" ceremony for their new engine, Engine 11 on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The "Push-in" ceremony originates from the days of horse-drawn fire apparatus. Since the horses could not back into the fire station, the crew returning from a fire would unhitch the team from the fire apparatus, wash the fire apparatus and then manually push the fire apparatus back into the bay to make it ready for the next call.

