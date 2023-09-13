The Western Wyoming Community College National Championship wrestling team used their muscle power to push the engine into the station during the "Push-in" ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The new engine sports the Mustang logo.
The Rock Springs Fire Department hosted a "Push-in" ceremony for their new engine, Engine 11 on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at their headquarters station, located at 300 College Drive in Rock Springs.
The Rock Springs Fire Department start spraying the new fire engine down before volunteers from the Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team washed it down.
State champion wrestlers from Western Wyoming Community College prepare to clean the new fire engine, Engine 11, during the "Push-in" ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Fire Department hosted a "Push-in" ceremony for their new engine, Engine 11 on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The "Push-in" ceremony originates from the days of horse-drawn fire apparatus. Since the horses could not back into the fire station, the crew returning from a fire would unhitch the team from the fire apparatus, wash the fire apparatus and then manually push the fire apparatus back into the bay to make it ready for the next call.
The tradition continues today when a station receives a new fire engine, according to Jim Wamsley, fire chief, as a means of letting people know that the fire department received a new piece of equipment.
“This tradition helps people realize the mission of the RSFD, which is not only to represent our community, but to take care of our community’s needs in their hour of need.” Wamsley pointed out. “When people run out of options, they call us; that’s what we do.”
He added, “This is the newest tool in our arsenal to help us solve those problems when people call.”
The Western Wyoming Community College National Championship wrestling team used their muscle power to push the engine into the station.
The new engine sports the Mustang logo.
"It's the crowned jewel in Sweetwater County and in the state of Wyoming," said Wamsley of Western Wyoming Community College, "Truck No. 1 represents Rock Springs High School with the Tiger logo and now we represent another institution; an institution of higher education here in our community and we couldn't be prouder."
Wamsley said, “We truly believe in supporting our community at the Rock Springs Fire Department. It’s an honor for all of us to serve you.”
