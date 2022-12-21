...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow showers are
forecast late this morning through the afternoon. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch, possibly 3 inches in some
locations. Winds gusting as high 40 to 60 mph. For the Wind
Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, Now until 8 PM MST. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM Tonight until 8 AM MST
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combinations of strong wind gusts
with snow and blowing snow Today will create hazardous
conditions across southwest into southern Wyoming, especially
those travelling along Interstate 80 and Highway 30.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The city of Rock Springs Fire Department will soon be able to send in-vehicle alert notifications to drivers through a new service on department apparatus.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The city of Rock Springs Fire Department will soon be able to send in-vehicle alert notifications to drivers through a new service on department apparatus. Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert sends real-time safety notifications, called digital alerts, to drivers approaching active emergency responders en-route or on-scene at an incident.
These alerts have been proven to protect first responders, improve compliance with Move Over laws, and reduce the likelihood of secondary collisions near roadside incidents.
Adding this additional digital component to traditional lights and sirens can lower the risk of a collision by up to 90%. More than 16,000 collisions involving fire apparatus occur every year, making this a critical tool for keeping responders safe in the field.
Drivers can easily receive these alerts in a variety of ways; Safety Cloud alerts are delivered through popular navigation applications including Waze and Apple Maps, and directly in the infotainment screen of many newer-model Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, and Alfa Romeo vehicles.
Safety Cloud continues to bring new vehicles and navigation applications onto its platform, meaning more drivers will receive digital alerts in their vehicles in the months and years ahead.
“We’re happy to be able to add another level of protection for our firefighters so they can respond to incidents as safely as possible,” said Chief Jim Wamsley. "This service connects and protects our crews in the field and the drivers around them by giving motorists extra time to see us, slow down and move over safely. As always, we appreciate Rock Springs drivers for watching out for us on the road and abiding by the laws that ensure we all get to our destinations safely.”