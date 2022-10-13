Image one

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

At 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a third-party report of a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C St. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police Officers advised that the structure was fully involved in fire and that one person had exited the structure.

Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. Rock Springs Fire requested mutual aid resources from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back of Rock Springs Fire personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.

